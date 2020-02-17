Tyson Fury opens up about training camp for Deontay Wilder rematch

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Tyson Fury 29-0-1 (20) insists his training camp for his rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 42-0-1 (41) is the best he has ever had.

The 31-year-old Brit recently split with trainer Ben Davison in favour of Javan ‘SugarHill’ Steward.

“He’s good at what he does SugarHill and it’s awkward to start with but you get used to it and when you really click in with it, it really works,” Fury told Fight Hub TV.

“We’ve been doing some great stuff in the gym and I’m really happy with my progress, where I am, and it was a great move.

“It’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made, and at the best timing as well.”

Fury said he has made some significant changes for this camp to give him the best chance of success.

“I’ve employed a full-time nutritionist and cook. I’m more dedicated for this fight than I’ve ever been,” he said.

“I’ve limited myself to an hour a day on the phone. I’m not having any diet Cokes, I’m not having a hundred coffees a day and I’m really taking it to the upmost seriousness that I can.

“I can’t prepare any better than I have for this fight. There’s no more I can do. I’m getting to bed early, I’m waking up early. I’m eating all the right food, drinking tonnes of water, I’m having vitamins, I’m having minerals – everything that a fighter needs in order to be successful.

“I’ve got the right sparring partners. I’ve got tall guys, I’ve got powerful guys, I’ve got awkward guys. I’ve got one in, one out, I’ve got eight in a row.

“I’ve got the trainer in there, I’ve got my brothers, I’ve got my friends. I’ve got everything you could ever need. I’m happy in my own mind, I’ve got nothing going on back home that’s distracting me.

“Everything is where it should be and I can’t ever remember having a fight where everything was going so well regarding injuries and dedication and no distractions.

“I don’t have anything that I can actually say I honestly care about that can take my mind off or distract me from this fight. Nothing else matters in my life at this moment apart from this fight.

“I don’t want there to be any stone left unturned, any ‘what ifs’, because we all know there’s no more we can do. We can’t do any more to prepare for a fight. There’s no more to be done. Not possible.”

