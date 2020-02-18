Jessie Vargas confirmed for sixth annual Box Fan Expo

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Box Fan Expo, the largest boxing fan event held in the United States, has started to announce its attendees, starting with three-time world champion Jessie Vargas. Vargas, a former World Champion boxer has confirmed that he will appear at the sixth annual Box Fan Expo on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vargas will hold a Meet & Greet with his fans at the Box Fan Expo Store during the fan event held over the Cinco De Mayo weekend.

The Box Fan Expo is an annual fan event that coincides with some of the sports’ legendary, classic fights in Las Vegas, including Mayweather vs. Maidana II, Mayweather vs. Berto, Canelo vs. Chavez Jr., Canelo vs. GGG II, and Canelo vs. Jacobs. Centered in boxing’s longtime home – Las Vegas – this year’s Expo is a must-do for fight fans coming in for this legendary weekend, with dozens of professional fighters, promoters, and companies involved in the boxing industry. The Expo is the largest and only Boxing Fan Expo held in the United States. http://boxfanexpo.com- @BoxFanExpo

Tickets to the Box Fan Expo are available online at:

https://bitly.com/BoxingExpo2020

Vargas will make his sixth appearance at this years’ Expo and will be signing gloves, photos, and personal items. Boxing enthusiasts will have an opportunity to also take pictures with this fan friendly Boxing Star.

Vargas will return to the ring on February 29, 2020 to face former four-division world title holder Mikey Garcia. The blockbuster welterweight fight will take place at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas and streamed live on DAZN in the US.

About Jessie Vargas

Vargas is a Mexican American professional boxer who is a former two-weight division and three-time world champion, having held the WBA (Regular) and IBO super lightweight titles in 2014 and the WBO welterweight title in 2016. Some of his most noticeable fights came against Manny Pacquiao, Adrien Broner, Tim Bradley, Josesito Lopez and Humberto Soto to name a few.

About Box Fan Expo

Box Fan Expo is the ultimate boxing fan experience event, which allows fans to meet the stars of boxing that represent the past, present and future of the sport. With hosted autograph signings, meet-and-greets with current and former boxing world champions, limited edition merchandise for sale, giveaways and more, this is the ultimate event for fans of the sport.

Past boxing stars that have participated include: Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, Roberto Duran, Sugar Ray Leonard, Julio Cesar Chavez, Juan Manuel Marquez, Tommy Hearns, Roy Jones Jr, Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales, Andre Ward, Mikey Garcia, Marcos Maidana, Devin Haney, David Benavidez, Errol Spence Jr, Sergio Martinez, Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia, Tim Bradley, Deontay Wilder, Amir Khan, Shawn Porter, Fernando Vargas, Abner Mares, James Toney, Jessie Vargas, Vinny Paz, Mia St.John, Leo Santa Cruz, Badou Jack, Terry Norris, Riddick Bowe, Earnie Shavers, Michael & Leon Spinks, Danny Jacobs, Claressa Shields, Teofimo Lopez, Brandon Rios, Jorge Linares, and many more.

Exhibitors include boxing promoters, gear, apparel, equipment, energy drinks, supplement products, broadcasting media, sanctioning bodies, and other companies who showcase their brand to fans and the boxing industry as a whole.

Throughout the next few months leading up to the Event, there will be weekly updates on the many stars that will commit their appearance at the Boxing Expo.

