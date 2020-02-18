Joseph Parker expects Tyson Fury to be more aggressive in Deontay Wilder rematch

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker says he believes Tyson Fury when he says he is going implement and aggressive gameplan against Deontay Wilder.

Fury has promised to pressure the WBC heavyweight champion in their rematch in Las Vegas this Saturday night and has even predicted the knockout.

Parker said from what he has seen and heard, that’s exactly what he expects Fury to do.

See Also

“You can’t just walk up and bully Wilder, he has proved he has a good chin and one of the biggest punches in the world. Hearing stories from his camp, he’s one talented guy,” Parker said to Vegas Insider.

“That being said – and I may be wrong – but I believe Fury can pull it off by the approach he said he will do of putting on more pressure and taking it to him. I believe boxing ability beats power.

“Tyson’s been sparring Guido (Vianello) at the beginning of his camp and I was there watching cheering them both on. I’ve seen them do many rounds in the gym in this build up and he is looking good.

“The reason I say he is going to put on more pressure is that I have seen it in camp. Coming forward, back, forward in his movement, he looks like he is implementing what he is saying he is going to do which to come forward, throw more punches, be more aggressive – I think Tyson is going to try to knock Wilder out at some stage of the fight, for sure.”

In their first fight Fury boxed Wilder effectively for much of the fight before being dropped in the ninth and 12th rounds. The fight was ruled a draw.

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.