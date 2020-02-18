Rising Florida Bantamweight standout Brian Cannady Jr aiming to go 10-0 on March 14

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Florida’s Brian Cannady Jr is hoping to get in the title mix in 2020, as he gets set for his tenth pro outing on March 14 in Tampa, Florida.

Cannady Jr, who is guided by OddSox supremo Ryan Rickey, has been punch perfect since his inception into the professional ranks after a standout amateur career. The 23-year-old opened up about his first 18 months as a pro.

He said, “I’m very lucky to have a great team around me led by Ryan Rickey who has been getting me opportunities to fight on quality cards whilst developing my skills. I really appreciate all the work my team do for me and it’s helped me transition to the pro ranks comfortably.

“I was really happy with my last performance and I showed that in 2020 I am ready for titles. I fought a tough guy and stopped him in the first round in a way nobody else had done that to him. I believe that I am going to go all the way in the sport of boxing, and I have the right team to get me to the top.”

Cannady Jr has also been spending time in the famed Havoc Camp in Brooklyn, New York, led by world class trainer Andre Rozier. The Florida native discussed his time under the tutelage of Rozier.

‘The Brain’ said, “Training with Andre was amazing. He taught me so much in such a short space of time. I got to spar with some world class fighters such as Duke Micah who is on the cusp of a world title, so it was a great experience for me.

“I’m really grateful to Ryan and Chris who set everything up for me to work with the likes of Duke and Richard Commey. I am now just continuing to work hard to get me opportunities like that and I can assure everyone that when the time comes I will be a champion. I believe that time will come sooner rather than later.

“I believe I’m getting better all the time and I showed that when I sparred at the top level. On March 14 in Tampa I will show off all of the improvements I have been making and put on another knockout display.”

