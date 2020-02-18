Tyson Fury reveals reason behind change of trainers ahead of Deontay Wilder rematch

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 29-0-1 (20) has revealed the reason he changed trainers ahead of the biggest fight of his career against WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 42-0-1 (41) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night.

The 31-year-old Brit parted ways with coach Ben Davison and replaced him with Javan ‘SugarHill’ Steward for the rematch.

“I had a good defensive coach, Ben Davison. We worked a lot on defence every single day for two years. It was defence, defence, defence. So I needed an aggressive trainer,” Fury said.

“I worked with SugarHill in the past. I knew he was a good guy. I knew we got along well, which is very important. Communication is key to any good relationship, and that’s what I brought him in, and it’s been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made, ever.”

Fury has also brought in legendary cutman Stitch Duran following the severe lacerations he sustained over his right eye in his last fight against Otto Wallin in Las Vegas in September.

“The decision was I got a big cut in the last fight, 47 stitches across the top of the eye inside and out, and I’m going to need someone who’s the best at what they do. And Stitch is the best at what he does. So yeah, we’re not cutting any corners,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wilder has questioned all the changes in Fury’s camp.

“I really think it’s nervous energy from the first fight. He can go on and say that he beat me in a wide margin, but he doesn’t believe that. He honestly really doesn’t believe that,” Wilder said.

“That’s why he wants to change up a lot of things because if he did really, really believe that you wouldn’t change up so much.

“He has changed up from where he trains at, to trainers to now he’s putting his hand in gasoline to try to make him harder. He brought so many people in his camp. Like there’s just so much going on, there’s too much to keep up with all the changes.”

Wilder and Fury boxed to a controversial draw in Los Angeles in December 2018.

