Wladimir Klitschko says Tyson Fury victory depends on his mental state

Wladimir Klitschko believes Tyson Fury’s chances of defeating Deontay Wilder will rest on his mental state.

The former unified heavyweight champion lost his world titles to Fury in Germany in November 2015 by unanimous decision.

The 31-year-old Brit will square off with WBC heavyweight champion Wilder at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night following their controversial draw in Los Angeles in December 2018.

“I fought Fury and I sparred with Wilder,” Klitschko told the The Sun. “Knowing those guys, both as people and in the ring, I believe either Fury will win on points — or he will be knocked out.

“It all depends on the mental shape Fury is in. It’s not about the physical shape.

“If you remember, I was training for a rematch with him that never happened because he got into cocaine and some other issues.

“It seems to me he is unstable with his discipline.

“It is like a gamble. You throw the dice and never know what is going to come up.

“We don’t know what kind of mental shape Fury is going to be in.

“I want him to win — but I’m not sure he is right.”

Klitschko praised Fury for his movement at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Berlin.

“As a boxer, I would say Fury is really awkward, because of his size and the way he moves. He is very mobile for a big man, very mobile,” he said.

“Wilder is pretty different too. They have different styles, different backgrounds and will be at different weights.

“Everything is different. So I don’t want to say who has the better style. That is questionable.”

While the boxing world focuses on Wilder vs Fury II, Klitschko says he’s backing WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua to emerge as the number one heavyweight in the world.

“Joshua is the superior athlete, an Olympic champion, a great guy for the sport and an ambassador for the sport,” he said.

“Nobody is perfect but he has the potential to be the one and that’s what I wish.

“We will see who comes out as the best of the three — but I want it to be him.”

