Atlantic City Favorites Anthony Young and DeCarlo Perez plus undefeated Thomas Velasquez added to huge card on March 7th

Some more local flavor has been added to an already terrific night of boxing that will take place on Saturday, March 7th at Ballys Atlantic City Hotel and Casino.

Atlantic City natives in welterweight contender, Anthony “Juice” Young plus super middleweight DeCarlo Perez pas well as undefeated super featherweight Thomas Velasquez will be added to an impressive lineup that will be headlined by a eight-round South Jersey Super Middleweight Showdown between Derrick Webster and Gabriel Pham.

Young has a record of 21-2 with eight knockouts. The 32 year-old Young is a nine-year professional who has wins over Jose Javier Calderon (4-1) and his last bout when he burst into contendership when he stopped former junior middleweight world champion Sadam Ali (27-2) in three rounds on May 4th in Las Vegas.

Young will be making his 13th appearance in Atlantic City.

Perez has a record of 17-6-1 with five knockouts, will be competing in a six-round super middleweight bout. The 28 year-old Perez is a 10 year-professional who has wins over Shamone Alvarez (21-5), Dante Moore (8-0-2), Jamar Freeman (9-1-2), Marcus Willis (13-3-2), Tyrone Bruns (22-2-1), Jesse Nicklow (24-5-3), Juan Ubaldo Cabbrera (23-0), Lanell Bellows (16-1-1),. In his last bout, Perez won an eight-round unanimous decision over cross-town rival Antowyan Aikens on September 8, 2018 in Atlantic City.

Perez will making his 10th hometown start.

Velasquez of Philadelphia has a record of 9-0-1 with five knockouts. The 24 year-old Velasquez is a five year professional, has Grashino Yancy (1-0). In his last bout, Velasquez battled to a draw with Tyrome Jones on September 19, 2017 in Bethlehem, Pa.

Opponents for Young, Perez and Velasquez will be announced shortly

Besides those four aforementioned bouts, Isiah Seldon (13-3-1, 4 KOs) of Atlantic City fights Darryl Bunting (4-6-2, 2 KOs) of Asbury Park, NJ in a six-round super middleweight fight.

Jeremy Cuevas (12-1, 9 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on an opponent to be named in an lightweight bout.

Christian Tapia (10-0, 9 KOs) of Coamo, Puerto Rico fights Carlos Colon (5-2, 2 KOs) of Hatillo, Puerto Rico in a super featherweight contest.

Jan Carlos Rivera (4-0, 4 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on an opponent to be named in a super lightweight contest.

In four-round bouts:

Benny Sinakin (5-0, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Francisco Neto (1-8, 1KO) of Woburn, Mass. in a light heavyweight contest.

Jeff Lentz (5-1, 1 KO) of Lanoka Harbor, NJ takes on an opponent to be named in a middleweight fight.

Tickets are on sale now for $100 for VIP, $65 for Ringside and $50 for VIP and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com and at The Caesars Box Office.

