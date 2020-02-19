Card Shaping up for RDR Promotions card on Saturday, March 7th at The 2300 Arena

TwitterFacebook

RDR Promotions Fight Card
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Local attractions will highlight the inaugural RDR Promotions card on Saturday, March 7th at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

In the main event, Samuel Teah (16-3-1, 7 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Dieumerci Nzau (11-11, 8 KOs) of Silver Spring, Maryland in a six-round junior welterweight bout.

In six-round bouts, Brandon Robinson (14-2, 9 KOs) of Upper Darby, PA fights Jose Obando (19-26-2, 14 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico in a super middleweight bout.

Nahir Albright (7-1, 2 KOs) of Sicklerville, NJ will take on Andrew Rodgers (4-8-2, 2 KOs) of Elkhart, Indiana in a junior welterweight affair.

In four-round bouts:

Nafear Charles (2-0, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Joseph Santana (0-2) of Providence, RI in a super lightweight contest.

Laquan Evans (3-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia battles debuting Anthony Young in a bout that will feature debuting Philadelphia based middleweights.

Ryan Umberger (3-0, 3 KOs) of Bensalem, PA boxes Estevan Payan (1-8-1, 1 KO) of Glendale, Arizona in a middleweight fight.

Naheem Parker of Camden, New Jersey will make his pro debut against Anthony Carter (0-1) of Philadelphia in a lightweight bout.

Rashiem Jefferson of Philadelphia will make his pro debut against an opponent to be named.

Victor Medina (1-0, 1 KO) of Hartford, Ct will take on an opponent to be named in a super bantamweight fight.

Tickets are $125 VIP with a drink; $75 Ringside and $55 General Admission and can be purchased at 2300arena.com

