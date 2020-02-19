Daniel Lewis has tall task ahead of him against giant Sebastian Fundora

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Rising star Daniel Lewis 6-0 (4) has rejected the assertion that he is being moved too quickly ahead of his 10-rund fight against Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora 13-0-1 (9) on the Deontay Wilder versus Tyson Fury undercard in Las Vegas this weekend.

The 26-year-old Australian Olympic and Commonwealth Games representative turned professional less than a year ago and has only boxed 26 professional rounds, but he has already inked a contract with promotional powerhouse Top Rank.

“It’s unbelievable, it’s unreal, it’s just a dream to fight over here,” junior middleweight Lewis told AAP ahead of Saturday night’s clash at the MGM Grand.

“I’m just excited to be here and fight on such a big card and I’m signed with Top Rank, so any card they put me on is a massive opportunity.

“We’ve just turned up to the Top Rank gym in Las Vegas where we’re training and Tyson Fury is also training. So we’ll cross paths, me and Tyson Fury before the fight.

“He’s an awesome fighter and it will be good to meet him.”

Lewis has been given a tough assignment against southpaw Fundora, who will enjoy a seven-and-a-half-inch height advantage over the Sydneysider.

“Everyone says I’m stepping up fast but I feel like it’s a good pace for me,” Lewis said.

“I’ve fought 150 amateur fights, all shapes and sizes, so I’ve got to adjust in the early rounds and I see myself taking him out, chopping him down.

“We’ve watched a few videos and he has the one basic style. He doesn’t use his height to his advantage.

“He loves to fight inside which suits me. I think he’s at a disadvantage in this fight.”

Last year Lewis travelled to Vegas to help Daniel Jacobs prepare for his unification bout against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

“He’s a big puncher so sparring him was a really good experience,” he said.

“Then sparring with Terence Crawford… I’ve been in there with some of the best pro boxers early on which has got me ready for this.”

