David Haye confirms rumours of trouble in Tyson Fury camp

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

David Haye has backed up claims there are problems in Tyson Fury’s camp ahead of his high-profile rematch against WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night.

Eddie Hearn, who promotes Fury’s rival Anthony Joshua, made the initial comments about trouble in camp with Haye confirming he had heard the same.

Fury dropped his trainer Ben Davison in favour of Javan ‘SugarHill’ Steward for this fight, raising questions of whether the move will help or hinder the 31-year-old Brit in what is arguably the biggest fight of his career.

See Also

“The fact Ben’s not in his corner is the biggest factor in this fight,” Haye told Metro.

“I thought this was an uphill battle for him anyway and I would have edged towards Wilder, but now he doesn’t have Ben… I haven’t heard positive things from behind the scenes.

“You can only go by what you’ve heard but having someone in your corner you’ve no history with isn’t ideal preparation for such a high-profile fight.”

Fury lashed out at Hearn on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show this week.

“I’m going to stop you right there, Eddie Hearn is a wanker,” Fury said. “Stop you right there, I don’t care what he’s got to say.”

Fury was asked if Hearn talking about a training camp he’s not involved in annoyed him.

“Not really, the man’s a clown. I don’t care what he says, who he says,” Fury continued. “He mentions my name to keep relevant, to keep his fighters relevant, which that’s up to them.

“Let them do what they’ve got to do, everyone’s got to live their own life, everyone’s got to work their own career. So that’s it.”

Fury’s co-promoter Bob Arum also weighed in on Hearn’s comments.

“I don’t know what he’s hearing. I’m here, I know everything. My guys are in every minute that I’m not in, so what the hell is he talking about? Eddie Hearn runs from the mouth,” Arum told iFL TV.

“I’m sure he heard that from ‘somebody’, you hear everything in boxing. But again you have to be a little cautious about what you talk about and what to say. Who is this guy [his source]? The guy who sweeps my gym? Eddie really has to grow up.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.