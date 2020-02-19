Golden Boy sign Hawaiian amateur standouts Dalis Kaleiopu and Asa Stevens

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Golden Boy is delighted to announce that it has signed Hawaiian amateur standouts Dalis Kaleiopu and Asa Stevens to promotional agreements. This exciting duo will look to make their professional debut in the near future.

Kaleiopu is a 21-year-old native of Waianae, Hawaii who will compete in the lightweight division. After starting to box at the age of 13, Kaleiopu participated in several amateur tournaments and the Olympic Trials. This young prospect can box and punch, so he’ll look to make waves in the stacked 140-pound division.

“I thank God for allowing me to be in this position and to have Golden Boy promote me,” said Dalis Kaleiopu. “This is a big compliment to my family and team for all the hard work we do together in and outside of the ring. Oscar was a great fighter, and he has developed champions all over the world. So, to be a Hawaiian from a small island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean makes me feel truly blessed to be in your stable amongst your great champions. Mahalo Nui Loa, Mr. De La Hoya and Team Golden Boy.”

Stevens, a 19-year-old prodigy who is also from Waianae, Hawaii, will compete in the bantamweight division. Stevens is a multi-national amateur champion with a smooth, tactical southpaw style. The cousin of UFC fighter Max Halloway, Stevens will look to gain similar popularity in the sport of boxing.

“This is beginning to feel real now,” said Asa Stevens. “The thought of turning pro and becoming a world champion was secondary to becoming an Olympian. But now I understand the amateurs were just a part of my journey and that those dreams are over with. Now, I am ready to turn the page to this new chapter of my life and showcase my talent as a professional. Waianae, Hawaii, we are on the map now. The world is watching, and I won’t let us down!”

“Our stable is getting better and better every single day,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “Dalis Kaleiopu is a huge kid for 135 pounds, so we look forward to seeing him grow in what is a very stacked division for us at Golden Boy. On the other hand, Asa Stevens is a slick, intelligent southpaw who without a doubt will enter the upper echelon of the division in just a few years. With these two new talents, anything is possible. We can even host an event in Hawaii so they can showcase their skills in front of a hometown crowd. Stay tuned.”

