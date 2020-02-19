Tommy Fury confident brother Tyson Fury will knockout Deontay Wilder late

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Tommy Fury insists his older brother Tyson will knockout WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in the late rounds of their highly anticipated rematch at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

This is despite Fury being dropped twice late in their first fight in Los Angeles in December 2018, including in a dramatic 12th round that saw him rise for the canvas to last the distance in a bout that was ultimately ruled a draw.

The elder Fury, 31, has been insisting he will knockout the ‘Bronze Bomber’ in the early rounds of their contest, but Tommy sees the fight going late.

See Also

“Since this second fight got announced, I’ve been hearing a lot of talk that Tyson can’t punch and this and that,” Tommy Fury told iFL TV.

“I don’t know where they are getting that from because he has had 30 fights and he has had 20 knockouts.

“If you can’t punch, you don’t have that many knockouts. And believe me, if someone is 19 stone and hits you on the chin you are going over. So anybody who is saying that hasn’t really got a brain really have they?

“Let a 19 stone man hit them on the chin and see how it feels… But let me tell you now; both of these men are big, big punchers and it’s heavyweight boxing – it could be over at any minute!

“You’ve always got to be switched on with someone like Wilder because he has got that one punch.”

Fury claimed inactivity combined with dramatic weight loss was the reason Tyson got clipped in the last round of the first fight.

“He’d not had the right amount of fights and he still did that to Wilder. What is he going to do this time?” Fury said.

“After the fights he has had; he’s fit, he’s in shape, he’s active. I just honestly see an unbelievable performance happening and him just whitewashing Wilder.”

The 20-year-old Fury is adamant his older brother has the power to put Wilder away.

“Oh easy, yeah. I’ve watched Wilder and Wilder has been rocked by Eric Molina and Eric Molina is a schoolteacher, so Wilder is very vulnerable,” he said.

“And the only reason why people think Tyson can’t knock him out is because no one has seen anyone put it on Wilder because they have all been scared of his punch power.

“Tyson is not scared of his punch power, so he is going to go to Wilder in them later rounds I believe and put it on him. And I believe he is going to get a late stoppage.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.