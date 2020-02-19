Zutes Boxing Talk guests revealed for tonights episode

Born & raised in The Bronx, New York. My first boxing memory is when Leon Spinks upset The Greatest, in 1978, & I have been a fan ever since. I pride myself on discussing boxing straight up with no twists.

Tonight’s episode will feature Steven XXL Torres and Keeshawn “The Next Big Thing Williams” appear. Steven is a 2-0 heavyweight, both of his wins by knockout. He talks about how he signed with the PBC, as well as his future. Keeshawn is an undefeated fighter who has competed mostly at welterweight. He discusses his career up until, and where he wants to go moving forward. We will also look at the big boxing weekend and preview this weekend’s fights. We will look at the big boxing weekend, where Ryan Garcia, Jorge Linares, and Caleb Plant had big wins. This date in boxing history looks at the great Kid Gavilan, and a little-known heavyweight who gave Larry Holmes a good fight. Anthony “Zute” George is your host.

https://www.blogtalkradio.com/zute/2020/02/20/zutes-boxing-talk

