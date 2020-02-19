TwitterFacebook

Zutes Boxing Talk guests revealed for tonights episode

19 February 2020
Anthony George
Zutes Boxing Radio
Write For Us
Anthony George

Born & raised in The Bronx, New York. My first boxing memory is when Leon Spinks upset The Greatest, in 1978, & I have been a fan ever since. I pride myself on discussing boxing straight up with no twists.

Follow Anthony George on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Tonight’s episode will feature Steven XXL Torres and Keeshawn “The Next Big Thing Williams” appear. Steven is a 2-0 heavyweight, both of his wins by knockout. He talks about how he signed with the PBC, as well as his future. Keeshawn is an undefeated fighter who has competed mostly at welterweight. He discusses his career up until, and where he wants to go moving forward. We will also look at the big boxing weekend and preview this weekend’s fights. We will look at the big boxing weekend, where Ryan Garcia, Jorge Linares, and Caleb Plant had big wins. This date in boxing history looks at the great Kid Gavilan, and a little-known heavyweight who gave Larry Holmes a good fight. Anthony “Zute” George is your host.

https://www.blogtalkradio.com/zute/2020/02/20/zutes-boxing-talk

Read more articles about:

red-speech-300×267

See Also

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

 

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US