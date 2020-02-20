BAD Promotions Returns to Gulfstream Park on March 20th After Sellout Debut

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

BAD Promotions in association with ChampionsHeart returns to The Sport of Kings Theatre at Gulfstream Park & Racing in Hallandale Beach on Friday, March 20, 2020, with “Only The Strong Survive 2” for another sensational night of High-Class Professional Boxing & Entertainment!

As a follow-up to their highly successful sold out inaugural show in January of 2020, BAD Promotions in association with ChampionsHeart have secured four future dates filling the 2020 calendar at their home Sport Of Kings Theatre at Gulfstream Park and Racing in Hallandale Beach, Fl. Executive Director Johnny Farace and founder CEO Blake Davis have been working close with top names in the business securing deals to take the series worldwide. Next up on the Calendar is March 20, already with 9 bouts scheduled and two additional main card bouts to be named shortly.

Right back in the action is 25 year old boxing entrepreneur Blake BAD Davis 5-0 as he comes off of a big win both inside and outside of the ring while debuting his own boxing promotional company. Davis felt great after his match and is eager to get back in the ring in March. Davis has caught praise of many boxing insiders after his highly successful promotional debut and is beam-lined focused to continue his strive for ultimate success both in and out of the ring.

In a Special female attraction is Australian/Swiss boxer Avril Mathie 5-0-1(2KO) who is fresh off of her TKO win on DAZN’s Miami Fight Night in January. Mathie the former ‘Miss USA Swimsuit International’ started boxing late in 2012, and had her first amateur fight within 6 months. Five years and 20 amateur fights later, she began her professional career in December 2017. Mathie is now based between Miami FL and Athens, Greece.

Hard hitting fan favorite Dustin DGA Arnold is back in action in his debut with BAD Promotions. Arnold has forged his skills in the professional ranks while training among the best in boxing and thrilling fans with a number of fire fight matchups along the way to his outstanding 6-2 record! DGA has played spoiler and always brings the fight to the fight. Expect a fight of the night performance out of Arnold!

Exciting Esteban Mussio 1-0 makes his return to “Only The Strong Survive 2” after his big win at OTSS1, “Maxi” promises his second bout will be his best.

Cuban amateur star now living in Miami Beach, Enmanuel Guerra 3-0 (1KO) makes his much anticipated South Florida debut.

Local Brazilian favorite Daniel Araujo Figueiredo 2-0(2KO) will get his chance to shine after his opponent failed to meet obligations for OTSS1.

Six-time state and three-time national amateur champion Gaspard “Sweet Feet” Pierre will make his professional debut. The former Elite Amateur athlete is a member of the Haitian National Team ahead of the 2020 Olympics Games in Tokyo, however is taking his talents to the pro ranks.

Six-foot ten James “Big Jim” Tourney will make his professional boxing debut. Big Jim, an Irish Boston born former Division 1 Basketball star with movie star looks and a devote Christian will be something to watch on March 20th. Big Jim has crazy athletic skills and moves like a middleweight, while punching like a giant.

Tickets for “Only The Strong Survive 2” are on sale now and cost $65, $120, $200. Sofa Loungers, VIP Tables, including 4 Premier Elevated Ringside VIP tables are also available.

Tickets are available through www.BADPromotions.com

Hallandale Park & Casino is located at 901 Federal Hwy in Hallandale Beach Florida, the FIRST BELL will RING at 6 PM sharp in the beautiful Sports of King Theatre on the second floor. Doors Open at 5 PM.

