CES Boxing, Camp Get Right host open workout in Worcester

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

CES Boxing and Camp Get Right Boxing Gym will host an open workout Tuesday, February 25 to kick off Fight Week festivities in advance of the promotion’s live championship boxing event next Friday at the Palladium.

Tuesday’s open workout begins 5 p.m. ET Tuesday at Camp Get Right Boxing Gym, located at 55 Millbrook St., in Worcester and will have each of the five Worcester-area fighters competing on the February 28 card, which streams live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®.

This event is open to the public. Each fighter will be available for interviews, photos and autographs during a half-hour window. Tuesday’s time slots are as follows:

See Also

* Eslih Owusu, 5-5:30

* Jake Paradise, 5:30-6

* Kendrick Ball Jr., 6-6:30

* Irvin Gonzalez Jr., 6:30-7

* Jamaine Ortiz, 7-7:30

The February 28 events marks CES Boxing’s first show in Massachusetts since 2010. Five Worcester fighters will appear on the card, headlined by undefeated prospect and reigning WBC Youth World Lightweight Champion Jamaine Ortiz (12-0, 6 KOs), who puts his perfect record on the line against 21-year-old Mexican challenger Luis Ronaldo Castillo (22-5, 17 KOs) in the eight-round main event.

CES Boxing stablemate and fellow Worcester native Irvin Gonzalez Jr. (13-2, 10 KOs) stars in the eight-round co-main event against San Cristobal, Dominican Republic native and Reading, PA, resident Yeuri Andujar (5-2, 3 KOs) for the vacant WBC Youth World Featherweight Championship.

Tickets for the event are priced at $35, $45 and $85 (VIP) and are available online at CESBoxing.com or ShowClix.com, or by phone at 401-724-2253. Preliminary bouts begin at 7 p.m. ET with the main card streaming live on FIGHT PASS at 9. Subscriptions for FIGHT PASS are available online at UFCFightPass.com.

Ortiz and Gonzalez rank among Worcester’s most accomplished fighters dating back to their amateur days when they both competed at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials in Nevada. Since making his professional debut later that year, Ortiz has risen to No. 15 in the NABF rankings, highlighted by his impressive win over previously-undefeated Mexican prospect Ricardo Quiroz for the then vacant WBC Youth title last February. He went 3-0 in 2019, culminating with a win over Romain Couture in August. This upcoming bout is Ortiz’s first in his hometown as he aims for his 13th professional victory in as many fights.

Gonzalez has enjoyed an equally-rapid climb to the top of his weight class, winning his first 12 fights and debuting on ShowBox: The Next Generation in 2018 with a lopsided win over previously-unbeaten Carlos Ramos. Gonzalez enters February fresh off a first-round knockout win over Omar Ethridge in December. The hard-hitting 23-year-old last fought in Worcester in 2017 when he outworked Raul Lopez to capture the UBF All-America Featherweight Championship. He makes his fourth appearance with CES Boxing and his second since signing a long-term promotional agreement in November.

Coming off the biggest win of his career in December against the previously-unbeaten Nathan Martinez, Andujar now steps up to face the seasoned Gonzalez for a shot at the coveted WBC belt. In his second appearance with CES Boxing, the rangy Andujar outworked the 20-year-old Martinez at Foxwoods Resort Casino to earn a 59-55, 58-56, 58-56 unanimous decision win.

Also returning to The Palladium, fellow Worcester native Kendrick Ball Jr. (13-1-2, 9 KOs) faces Argentinian super middleweight Sergio Samuel Castellano (11-8, 7 KOs) in a six-round bout. Ball has won his last four, including three by knockout, and will fight at The Palladium for the fourth time in his last five bouts.

In a four-round battle of unbeatens, super welterweight Jalen Renaud (4-0, 1 KO) of Springfield, MA, battles Laured Stewart (3-0, 2 KOs), who was born in Guyana and now lives and trains in San Diego. Cruiserweight Jake Paradise (2-2, 2 KOs) of Worcester aims for his third consecutive win when he faces Rogerio Dionizio (0-1) of Revere, MA, in a four-round bout. Also fighting out of Worcester, super welterweight Eslih Owusu (2-0) returns to the Palladium for the second time to face Boston’s Maceo Crowder (2-4, 1 KO) in a four-round bout.

Making her Worcester debut, flyweight Marisa Belenchia (1-0) of New Haven, CT, battles Buffalo, NY native Shawna Ormsby (0-0), who makes her professional boxing debut following a highly-successful Muay Thai career, in a four-round special attraction. An accomplished amateur boxer in addition to a professional mixed martial arts fighter, Belenchia made her long-awaited professional boxing debut last summer with a win over Delaney Owen at Foxwoods. The 27-year-old Ormsby brings a stacked kickboxing and MMA record to the table February 28. She is a three-time Muay Thai champion and member of the famed Carlson Gracie Team in Longwood, FL.

Visit CESBoxing.com, Twitter.com/CESBoxing or Facebook.com/CESBoxing for more information, and follow CES Boxing on Instagram at @CESBOXING.

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.