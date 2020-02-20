Dillian Whyte: “Deontay Wilder is not a bad man, just a bad actor”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Leading heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte has labelled archrival Deontay Wilder a “joke”, a “liar” and a “fraud”.

WBC heavyweight champion Wilder is set to defend his title against Tyson Fury in a rematch at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

At the final press conference on Wednesday the two protagonists exchanged shoves, but Whyte believes the confrontation was staged.

See Also

“Deontay Wilder is a good boy, he’s not a bad man, he’s just a bad actor,” said Whyte to Sky Sports. “He’s not a gangster, no matter how much he pretends. He is the son of a preacher brought up in a loving family with plenty of food on the table.

“Don’t get me wrong, he can punch and he can box a little bit, but that’s it. I’m not scared of him. I have been chasing Deontay Wilder for the longest of time.

“I’ve been fighting top contenders, risking my mandatory position, because I really want to get hold of him and do him some serious damage. I’ve been chasing and he’s been running.

“It was a joke. If it was real, and it was two guys that hated each other and wanted to get each other, you would have security in between them. It’s a pantomime, it’s made up. It was really pathetic. Deontay Wilder is turning the WBC into WWE.

“Deontay Wilder is a joke, he’s a liar and a fraud. If Deontay Wilder had pushed me like that, it would have been crazy. It would have been a mass brawl on the stage.

“If someone pushes you like that, two days before the fight, you have a go, but that’s me. Deontay Wilder is not me.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.