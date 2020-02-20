Martino Jules takes on Anvar Yunusov on March 14th at Wind Creek Bethlehem Events Center on March 14

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

A terrific main has been signed that will feature undefeated Martino Jules and three-time Olympian Anvar Yunusov in an eight-round bout for the NABA U.S. Featherweight title that will top a big night of action on Saturday, March 14th at The Wind Creek Bethlehem Event Center.

The card is promoted by King’s Promotions.

Jules of nearby Allentown, PA has a record of 9-0 with two knockouts and has become a local fan-favorite.

Jules, 22 has wins over undefeated fighters Malik Loften and Felix Sosa, and is coming off a 1st round stoppage over 40-fight veteran, Pablo Capul on February 8th in Allentown, Pa.

Yunusov of Dushanbe, Tajikistan, represented his country in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games. Since turning professional, the 33 year-old Yunusov has compiled a record of 8-1 with four knockouts.

Yunusov captures the USBF Silver Junior Lightweight title with an eight-round unanimous decision over Carlos Colon (5-1). Yunusov is coming off his 1st professional blemish, which was a controversial 11-round split decision defeat to undefeated Hector Luis Garcia on July 27th in Garcia’s home of the Dominican Republic.

In six-round bouts:

Another local favorite in Jonathan Rodriguez (8-0, 3 KOs) of Bethlehem, Pa takes on an opponent to be named.

Undefeated heavyweight sensation, Sonny Conto (6-0, 5 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Guillermo Del Rio (2-3-1, 2 KOs) of Mexico.

Poindexter Knight Jr. (6-0, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Terrance Williams (5-4-1, 1 KO) of Harrisburg, Pa in a junior middleweight contest.

James Bernadin (3-0-1, 2 KOs) of Lancaster, Pa, squares off with Osvaldo Morales (4-0, 2 KOs) of Harrisburg, Pa in a battle of undefeated junior lightweights.

Khainell Wheeler (4-0, 4 KOs) of Bethlehem, Pa. fights Vincent Baccus (4-2, 3 KOs) of Okmulgee, OK in a super middleweight affair.

Christian Bermudez (1-0) of Brooklyn fights Nicholas Baez (0-1) of Pearl River, NY in a lightweight contest.

Kashin Hutchinson (7-5, 1 KO) of Reading, Pa. fights Roy McGill (6-4, 3 KOs) of Harrisburg in a welteweight fight.

In four-round fights:

Jahdon Ervin of Pottsville, PA makes his pro debut against Roudley Lolo of Harisburg in a middleweight contest.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by King’s Promotions, are priced at $35,$50, $70 and $100, not including applicable service charges and taxes and are on sale now. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.

For More information and credentials, Please contact: Marc Abrams at phillyboxing@gmail.com or 856 287 7611

