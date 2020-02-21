Chad Sugden believes he can beat British Light-Heavyweight title contenders Shakan Pitters and Craig Richards

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Newark’s Chad Sugden believes he can beat either British Light-Heavyweight title contenders Shakan Pitters or Craig Richards and wants the chance to prove it.

Sugden (11-1-1, 4 KO’s) will feature on the undercard of Pitters-Richards on Saturday 28th March at the Coventry Skydome, exclusively live on free-to-air Channel 5, but has his sights firmly set on fighting the winner next.

The 25-year-old caused a massive shock when he held the more experienced Richards – the WBA Continental Champion and number 10 ranked in the World – to a draw back in December in their eight-rounder at the York Hall. Sugden took the fight at only one week’s notice, but he gave the betting favourite some shaky moments during the fight.

See Also

Despite the result, Sugden is happy to have risen to the challenge and announce himself on the domestic stage to prove he belongs in the mix with the top 175lb contenders.

Now he wants a shot at whoever emerges victorious out Pitters and Richards.

“I’ve kept myself in training since the fight over Christmas and New Year so I would be ready to fight whenever the call came and I’m thrilled to be fighting on the Coventry Skydome show,” Said Sugden.

“Whilst it was frustrating coming out with a draw when I thought and many people who watched it thought that I had beat Richards, I’m happy that my performance in the fight has elevated my profile and it has set me on a good level for this year and I now just need to keep building on it,”

“I know I can hold my own against the likes of Richards and I’d love the chance to do it again with him. With more than a week’s notice I would definitely turn the tables and beat him next time around. If he beats Pitter’s then let’s do it with the British title on the line. Everyone was raving about the last fight, imagine how big it would be next time around?”

“I’d be equally confident against Pitters who despite his unnatural height advantage, I believe would present disadvantages for him in other areas that I’d exploit. I’ve been watching him for a while and I’d love to go in and test myself against him. I just know I’d have the beating of him.”

“With the show live and free across the UK on Channel 5 this is another massive opportunity for me to showcase my skills and get my name out to an audience of millions and I can’t wait.”

A top quality undercard is headlined with the return of red-hot cruiserweight talent Isaac Chamberlain from Brixton, South London, as he returns to action and back on his pursuit of a world title.

The card also features some great Midlands match ups that includes a fiery Coventry derby between welterweights Jordan Cooke and Michael Green over six-rounds; Birmingham’s Ishmael Ellis takes on Walsall’s Shaun Cooper over six rounds at lightweight; Coventry’s River Wilson Bent clashes with Tamworth’s Lee Gunter in a four-round light-middleweight contest; Tamworth welterweight Tom Silcox in a four-round contest; Birmingham super-featherweight Lewis Coley in a four-round contest; Leamington Spa lightweight Danny Quartermine in a four-round contest and Battersea light-heavyweight Mark Williams in a four-round contest.

Also on the card will be exciting middleweight prospect Michael Hennessy Jr. from Sevenoaks, Kent, in his fifth professional bout in a six round contest.

For further information go to www.hennessysports.com or social media: Facebook @HennessySports, Twitter @HennessySports and Instagram @hennessysports and join the conversation at #PittersRichards

#BritishTitle

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.