Born & raised in The Bronx, New York. My first boxing memory is when Leon Spinks upset The Greatest, in 1978, & I have been a fan ever since. I pride myself on discussing boxing straight up with no twists.

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury Preview Show. We will break down the big rematch. Leeonzer Barber will provide expert analysis. Leeonzer is a former champion who fought for the Kronk Gym. He is one of the best boxing minds out there and will tell us what he thinks about this fight, straight up with no twists. Barber will break down the first fight and provide keys to victory for both fighters and offer an ofcial prediction.

We will also hear from Joseph Action Jackson and Adam Kownacki.

Action Jackson is coming off a big upset win over Derrick Coleman. He will talk about his approach to this big fight and explain how a fighter who has been recently elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame helped him get this fight. Action Jackson is looking for more action and is confident his approach and discipline will take him a long way in 2020. But will more opportunities come?

See Also

Adam is an undefeated heavyweight who has a big fight coming up with Robert Helenius. Adam also has interest in the outcome of Saturday’s big fight. Adam will first discuss his epic fight with Chris Arreola. He will talk about how is not that worried about the amount of times he was hit in that fight. And while Robert Helenius might not be the best opponent out there, he is just as dangerous as any man trying to defeat him. Adam will also offer his opinion on Wilder vs. Fury II.

We will also hear from a very special guest. This man has been a contributor to Zutes Boxing Talk for many years and makes his return tonight. Time just flies when this man comes on the show. Who is he? Stay tuned….

Anthony “Zute” George is your host. https://www.blogtalkradio.com/zute/2020/02/22/zutes-boxing-talk

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.