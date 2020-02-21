Frank Warren podcast launched with audio powerhouse Listen

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren has paired up with audio powerhouse Listen to bring a truly ‘heavyweight’ podcast to fans across the globe – Frank Warren’s Heavyweight Podcast – and Episode 1 is AVAILABLE NOW!

Helping kick off this no-nonsense, peer-to-peer interview series is a man befitting of the show’s title – one of the great Heavyweight boxers of all time, ‘The Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury.

Frank Warren is the visionary promoter who helped bring Tyson back from the depths of despair and in Episode One they share war stories and discuss their journey together.

Over the coming weeks, this new format will pair Frank with someone equally as successful in their own field so they can discuss what it takes to get ahead. Frank will get a chance to spar with household names from the worlds of sport, journalism, politics and much, much more.

Frank Warren said “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to speak to some of the most successful people in the world, and lift the lid on what they had to go through to achieve all they have.”

“I think people can look forward to some blockbuster interviews with huge household names and just really interesting, hard hitting conversations.”

He added: “Kicking the series off with Tyson is a dream come true. I’ve been with him throughout his remarkable comeback and to speak with him on the eve of the biggest fight of his career should make for a fascinating episode. Don’t miss it!”

Josh Adley (Listen) said: There’s never been a more exciting time for podcasting and that’s why we’ve partnered up with the legendary Frank Warren for our latest Listen Original production. At the heart of a great podcast is a great story and across this landmark series, listeners can expect to hear the behind the scenes and untold tales from Heavyweights across all fields.

Each week Frank will be joined by award-winning presenter Adam Catterall and a blockbuster guest to get to the bottom of what it takes to rise to the very top of a particular field.

More guests will be announced shortly.

