Golden Boy announce fighter re-signs contract

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Golden Boy is proud to announce that WBO Junior Middleweight Champion Patrick Teixeira (31-1, 22 KOs) has extended his promotional agreement with the company. Teixeira will return on a Golden Boy stacked card against his mandatory challenger on a soon-to-be announced date.

Teixeira, who originally calls Santa Catarina, Brazil his home, made his professional debut in August 2011 and developed an impressive undefeated record with 24 wins and 20 knockouts. In January 2015, he signed a promotional agreement with Golden Boy and faced Patrick Allotey and Don Mouton within the next few months. Though suffering his first defeat against Curtis “The Cerebral Assassin” Stevens in May 2016, the 29-year-old champion has remained undefeated since then, capturing a world title against dangerous contender Carlos Adames in November 2019.

“I am very happy to re-sign with Golden Boy,” said Patrick Teixeira. “Thanks to this great promotional company, I was able to achieve my dream of becoming a world champion, and I am grateful for all they have done for me. I look forward to return to the bring to defend my world title and continue delivering great fights.”

See Also

“Ever since we signed Patrick Teixeira, we never lost faith in him because we knew his potential,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “And because Golden Boy is a factory where talent is forged, we knew that sooner or later we’d guide him towards his dream of becoming a world champion. That’s exactly what he did, demonstrating the special chemistry that exists between us and our fighters. We call that loyalty.”

About Golden Boy

Los Angeles-based Golden Boy was established in 2002 by Oscar De La Hoya, the first Hispanic to own a national boxing promotional company. Golden Boy is a media and entertainment brand committed to making fighting entertainment more accessible and affordable. The company’s in-house production team develops creative original programming for RingTV.com and international channels across the globe. The company holds the exclusive rights to top boxers and has promoted some of the biggest and highest grossing events in the history of the sport. Now, Golden Boy is one of the most successful boxing entertainment companies in the world and shapes the future of boxing for fighters and fans alike through its 2019 partnership with streaming platform, DAZN.

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.