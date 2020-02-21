Split-T Management Signs former Two-Time World Title Challenger Willie Monroe Jr.

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Split T Management Management has signed two-time world title challenger, middleweight Willie Monroe Jr.

“Willie is one of the top middleweights in the world. He is a terrific boxer, and has championship experience. I expect to get him a big opportunity in the very near future.” said Split-T Management’s David McWater.

“I’m just super grateful I’m at a point in my life, I am grateful for my fans and for the sport I am excited for opportunities past, present and future, and am.approaching the new season with gratitude. I always knew I could do it. It took me a little longer than I personally expected but never the less I’m here,” said Monroe. “Dave McWater is a very smart guy and I like his attitude and approach towards boxing. He is a very knowledgeable and he understands everything.”

See Also

Monroe of Rochester, New York has a record of 24-3 with six knockouts.

The 33 year-old Monroe is a 12 year-professional who began his career with wins over Wilson Montero (1-0-1), Chris Aucoin (1-0-1), Troy Artis (2-0-1) & Ibahiem King (7-1).

Monroe entered and won the 2014 Boxcino Middleweight Tournament with wins over Donatas Bondorovas (18-4-1), Vitalii Kopylenko (22-0) and future world title challenger Brandon Adams (14-0).

Those wins catapulted him into an opportunity to face unified middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin.

After falling to Golovkin, Monroe gained wins over two world title challengers in John Thompson (17-2) and Gabriel Rosado.

After losing to WBO Middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders, Monroe has won three in a row with wins over Javier Maciel (33-6) and his latest outing where he won a 10-round unanimous decision over Hugo Centeno (27-2) on June 1st in San Jacinto, California.

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.