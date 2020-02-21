Top Rank committed to Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight this year

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Top Rank president Todd DuBoef says a Tyson Fury versus Anthony Joshua fight should happen this year, saying they need to “strike while the iron is hot”.

Fury will challenge WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in a rematch in Las Vegas on Saturday night while Joshua regained the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles from conqueror Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia in December.

DuBoef believes that public demand will all but guarantee the all-British clash gets made.

See Also

“Of course. There is nothing stopping it. In today’s world, we know that demand or massive interest is unparalleled,” DuBoef told Sky Sports.

“I’ve been in the business for 25 years. Sometimes there is interest in a fighter but not necessarily in a match.

“People have more choices now so the barometers have risen of what you have to present. It must be compelling.

“People want to see Joshua, but they want to see him in the ring with the best. Just like they want to see Fury and Wilder.

“One plus one equals 10, in this fight [between Wilder and Fury]. It isn’t Wilder against Luis Ortiz or Dominic Breazeale, or Fury against Tom Schwarz or Otto Wallin, right?

“The needle didn’t move as significantly as this week. And that should be our objective – to move towards [fights that capture mainstream interest].

“While we have momentum now, I’d love to see the fight later this year. Strike while the iron is hot.

“Fury has a really tough match in Wilder but, I believe, this is when you make matches.

“[Joshua vs Fury] is massive across the board. We must listen to the fans, listen to the world, listen to the people supporting boxing by making these compelling matches as soon as possible.”

DuBoef added that the fight would have huge appeal across both sides of the Atlantic: “It’s a fight that crosses over beautifully to both. Since Fury joined our ship he has become a star in the US, and he garners a lot of attention.

“Joshua’s interest is UK driven just because he hasn’t pushed his flag into the US as much as Fury. But the world heavyweight champion works wherever.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.