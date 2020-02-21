Undefeated Featherweight Ruben Villa now Ranked Number Nine by Ring Magazine

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Undefeated featherweight Ruben Villa is now ranked #9 by Ring Magazine.

Villa (18-0, 5 KOs) of Salinas, California is just three weeks removed from an impressive 10-round unanimous decision over Alexei Collado in a bout that headlined a ShoBox: The New Generation card in Shreveport, Louisiana. With the win, Villa successfully defended his WBO International title.

In that bout, Villa was dominant throughout and displayed a diverse arsenal of punches that were very effective in decisively out punching the offensive minded Collado.

The ranking from the heralded magazine, adds to his world rankings of #5 by the WBO and #13 by the WBC.

“I was just surprised to get the recognition that I deserve. It’s been tough, but its finally starting to payoff. I am trying to get better with each fight and the people were happy. That the last fight against Collado meant a lot and opened up many doors,” said Villa

“Being recognized in the top-10 by Ring Magazine solidifies and validates Ruben of graduating from top-prospect to bona fide contender. In his next bout, we are looking for Ruben to really make a statement and face another world-ranked opponent in order to put him in position to fight for a world title,” said Banner Promotions President, Artie Pelullo.

“The rise of Ruben Villa has been gaining momentum since the world got to see him on Showtime last year. A world title bout is in his immediate future and it’s great to see the media, like Ring Magazine, recognizing his accomplishments.” stated Ken Thompson, CEO of Thompson Boxing Promotions.

