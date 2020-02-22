Deontay Wilder accuses Anthony Joshua of ducking him on eve of Tyson Fury bout

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 42-0-1 (41) has hit out at unified champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) ahead of his clash with Tyson Fury 29-0-1 (20) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

The highly anticipated Wilder versus Fury rematch is being billed as the fight to determine the number one heavyweight in the division.

WBA, IBF and WBO champion Joshua has claimed he wants to stage a four-belt unification bout with the winner of Wilder-Fury II before the end of the year, but the 34-year-old American scoffed at the idea.

“Stop running from AJ? I ain’t even going to comment on that on,” Wilder posted on Instagram on Friday night.

“Dude ain’t even talked about over here anymore. He’s off in the wind right now. As he should. He don’t want to fight nobody, bro.

“A lot of people ask me why haven’t I unified? It’s a simple question to ask, let’s think about it.

“It’s easy, because I haven’t got the opportunity. All the other guys that had belts, what they do?

“They run somewhere else. They run to an easy opponent. They won’t risk it.

“When you’ve got a guy with power in the heavyweight division and the division is based off power, I’m going to be the guy they least want to fight.

“They’re going to be a lot jugheads that call my name out, but they ain’t trying to fight me.”

Meanwhile, Joshua has tipped his fellow Brit Fury to annex the green belt on Saturday night after being forced to settle for a draw against Wilder in December 2018.

“I think Fury wins,” Joshua predicted. “A man who nearly done it the first time won’t get it wrong the second time.”

