Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury weigh in at a combined 504lb for rematch

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 42-0-1 (41) has weighed in at a career-high 231-pounds ahead of his highly anticipated rematch with Tyson Fury 29-0-1 (20) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night.

And Fury has tipped the scales 273-pounds, just three pounds lighter than his career-high weight when he returned from a two-and-a-half-year layoff to face Sefer Seferi in 2018.

“I’ve been carrying the weight the last 10 weeks in training camp, sparring every day, training every day, so the weights not a problem,” Fury, 31, said to The Ring.

See Also

“It’s 273 pounds of pure British beef. Look, it’s no secret that I’m looking for a knockout of Deontay Wilder.

“By the way he looked on stage, he looked like a scared little pussy to me.

“Deontay Wilder said the other day that was his own country. But I told him that Las Vegas is mine. The fans have turned out to see the Gypsy King. All my fans are here. We’re ready for a war!”

For their first fight 14 months ago, Fury weighed 256.5lb to Wilder’s 212.5lb. The 34-year-old American admits he came in lighter than he wanted.

“I wasn’t sleeping and I didn’t eat the way I should have before the first fight,” Wilder said to The Ring. “I got so caught up in trying to knock him out and look good that I forget to do a lot of little things I usually do in the ring.

“This time around, I promise, I’m going into this more mentally and physically ready.”

Wilder’s trainer Jay Deas added: “Deontay wanted to impress so bad that he was anxious and eager and light. He wasn’t resting and eating enough. He just wanted to impress so bad, he was going for the knockout. He’ll be more patient this time.”

Wilder, who has been outweighed in all but six of his 43 pro bouts, says Fury’s additional bulk won’t be an issue.

“At the end of the day, we’re heavyweights, so it really doesn’t matter about the weight,” Wilder said. “As you can see throughout my whole career, I’ve been underweight. I probably outweighed my opponent four times in my career. I really don’t care about the weight.

“This just indicates that I’m in a better state and a better mind than the last time. I come for the pain. I don’t worry about (Fury’s weight). I’ve had to fight bigger guys. That’s only going to slow him down.

“I’m not worried about his weight. He better not blink. I saw him nervous. He has a lot of nervous energy going on from the first time.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.