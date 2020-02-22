Floyd Mayweather in negotiations to face Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov in the same day

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Jeff Mayweather has confirmed talks are underway with UFC boss Dana White for his nephew Floyd Mayweather Jr to fight Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov in the same day.

Last November Mayweather Jr announced he was “coming out of retirement in 2020” to work with White on a “spectacular event” although no additional details were available at the time.

Mayweather Jr, who will turn 43 later this month, retired in 2017 after knocking out McGregor in 10 rounds in a boxing bout. It was his first knockout in six years and only his second in the previous decade.

“Floyd is talking about the possibility of fighting McGregor and Khabib in the same day, which he could easily make happen,” Mayweather said to VegasInsider.

“There have already been talks with Floyd and Dana White about making a deal.

“Floyd is no longer the top of his sport, but he’ll beat both of them. He could beat both of them back to back, one in the day time, one in the night time — it doesn’t matter, they’d have no chance, it’s easy for him.

“Floyd said one in the daytime and one in the night, it’ll be something that’s never been done before. Double pay-per-view, expensive ass buy.

“He’d knock Conor’s ass out early because if he knows he has a second fight coming, he’s not going to put on a show like last time. He’d beat the shit out of Conor.

“Why would he stay retired when he can fight UFC guys that couldn’t beat him up if he was f*****g 60 years old?”

Mayweather admitted his nephew will need to permanently retire at some stage but said that with such easy paydays on the table right now he’d be mad to walk away.

“At some point he does need to retire, but if he’s gonna be fighting guys who never really boxed, why not carry on?” Mayweather said.

“He’s gotten more than these guys could ever learn, so why not take the money?

“I’m sure it’s gonna be hard for him to come back because he has been out of action for a while, but he’s gonna get back into that same old mode – and when he gets into that mode, you pick any UFC fighter in the damn world, they’re not gonna touch him. Simple.”

Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe refused to rule out another comeback from the former five-division world champion.

“You never know what will happen in combat sports, if there’s an opportunity out there for Floyd to be the A-side in a situation where he’s providing some sort of entertainment for the fans, he’ll make that decision,” Ellerbe said.

“The fact of the matter is, that if there’s an opportunity and Floyd makes the decision to go get that kind of bag, then he’ll do it.

“I will never put words in his mouth, if he ever wants to do something he’ll let the world know.”

