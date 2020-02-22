Sensational semis stun boxing fans at York Hall

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Ohara Davies will clash with long-time rival Tyrone McKenna in the super-lightweight division, while Ryan Walsh will meet Jazza Dickens to decide who gets the life-changing deal at featherweight.

A phenomenal atmosphere set the stage for some truly unbelievable action as Davies halted the valiant Jeff Ofori, McKenna edged Mohamed Mimoune on points, Walsh felled and outpointed the previously-unbeaten Tyrone McCullagh and Dickens pipped Leigh Wood in a thriller.

There were wins on the undercard for Burim Ahmeti, William Hamilton, Inder Singh Bassi and Elliot Whale.

See Also

Here’s all you need to know…

JAZZA DICKENS bt LEIGH WOOD MD10

WBO European featherweight title

Dickens: “I have a lot of respect for Leigh after that. You’ll get no disrespect between Ryan and I ahead of the final either.”

RYAN WALSH bt TYRONE McCULLAGH UD10

Walsh: “Tyrone is trying to outscore you. He’s trying to nick rounds but what I didn’t expect was what he took. That is one tough, tough man. I have to credit my opponent.

“That’s the most I’ve run around in a ring my whole life. I sustained a good pace and I’m so happy I listened to my team when it came to picking him. I’ve never fought anyone like him and he’s given me so much.”

TYRONE McKENNA bt MOHAMED MIMOUNE UD10

WBC International super-lightweight title

McKenna: “It was very tough. He’s ranked ninth in the world with the WBC. He’s a classy operator and a classy fighter.

“I believe I won the first four rounds. He won a few in the middle and then Pete Taylor told me I had to win those last two rounds. I went out, showed my heart and in the end I thought I won six rounds to four.”

OHARA DAVIES bt JEFF OFORI TKO6

Davies: “I was amazed by his chin. I hit him with shot after shot and I was surprised he was still on his feet. I believe he can go far in the sport of boxing.

“I don’t believe people can live with my power when I land that much. Now we’ve got the big final we all wanted.”

BURIM AHMETI bt Ryan Hibbert PTS4

Ahmeti: “I’ve got quite a few mates and that was only 50% of what wanted to come. We’ve been working in the gym and it’s my first one back in a while so we worked off the jab and had fun.”

ELLIOT WHALE bt Lee Hallett PTS4

Whale: “I think it was better than my debut. I was a bit more relaxed this time around. My fanbase make some noise don’t they?”

INDER SINGH BASSI bt Zygimantas Butkevicius PTS4

Bassi: “I was pleased. I think I boxed well. We’ve been working on not loading up and boxing well. I picked him off and didn’t get involved. Sometimes it’s hard not to rush in!”

WILLIAM HAMILTON bt John Shearer TKO2

Hamilton: “I have a tendency to go crazy so I strayed on the other side of staying relaxed. When I hit him, I knew it was just a matter of time before I stopped him. I hope to move fast in this game.”

News of the finals will be announced in due course.

The light-heavyweight #GoldenContract semi-finals take place at the same venue on March 20, with #MTKFightNight rolling into Newcastle next week.

CLICK HERE FOR #MTKFIGHTNIGHT & #GOLDENCONTRACT TICKETS

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.