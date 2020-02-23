Eddie Hearn promises to make Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury this year

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Promoter Eddie Hearn says he we do everything possible to make a fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury later this year.

The Matchroom Boxing boss made the comments after Tyson Fury called out WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua following his seventh-round knockout win over Deontay Wilder to lift the WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

The fight would be for all four heavyweight titles.

“I’ve already spoken to AJ and he wants to go into this fight next,” Hearn said to the Daily Star.

“We have to make this fight happen. We will never, ever get the chance for two Brits to fight for an undisputed heavyweight world championship.

“I promise you we will do everything we can to make this fight. It has to happen.”

There is a rematch clause in the Fury-Wilder contract but it is unclear at this stage whether the 34-year-old American will invoke his right to a second go round.

“I had a great and worthy dance partner in Deontay Wilder and I’m sure we’re going to do it again,” Fury told Behind The Gloves at the MGM Grand Arena.

“If Deontay don’t want the rematch then let’s go AJ.”

Joshua is expected to face mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev next in June, which would essentially leave enough time for a Wilder rematch before the heavyweight champions meet up in late 2020.

“I don’t think anyone wants to see a third fight because it was that conclusive but we will see if he exercises that clause,” Hearn added.

“I probably expect Wilder to do that – I don’t see where else he has to go.

“But our mandatory challenger, Kubrat Pulev, is also promoted by Bob Arum, like Tyson Fury, so there is a very easy manoeuvre there if Wilder doesn’t accept the rematch to go straight into this undisputed fight in the summer. That is what we have to push for initially.

“If Wilder comes back and says ‘no, I’m having my rematch’ then that is due for July or August, and it doesn’t really matter because we fight Pulev at Spurs in June and this fight happens in November/December. But our preference is to go straight into it because if we went straight into it, it would be undisputed.

“We will never get this opportunity in this sport to do this again with two Brits.

“I’ve already spoken to AJ – he wants to go straight into this fight next. He loves the Tyson fight, he has zero fear of fighting Tyson Fury.

“He has been through everything already and he wants to be undisputed and this is the chance for our sport to have one of those legacy moments that we will never get the opportunity to have again.”

Meanwhile, Fury said his performance on Saturday did not compare to his upset win over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

“Nothing will ever be bigger than my Wladimir Klitschko win because that was my first championship ring,” Fury said.

“I was 7/1 underdog when I beat Klitschko in Germany. Tonight people expected me to win. It was a 50-50 fight going in.”

