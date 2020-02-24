Team Wilder keen to pursue Tyson Fury trilogy

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Deontay Wilder’s team have flagged their intention to invoke the immediate rematch clause in their contract with Tyson Fury.

The 31-year-old Brit delivered a one-sided beating of Wilder, dropping him twice before stopping him in the seventh-round at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

The fight was a rematch of their controversial draw in Los Angeles in December 2018.

See Also

The contract for the second fight included a clause that gave the loser the right to call for a third bout within 30 days.

Frank Warren, who co-promotes Fury with Bob Arum, confirmed that Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel has already been in touch to discuss their intentions.

“Shelly Finkel rang me the morning after the fight to tell me they would probably invoke the immediate rematch,” Warren told Metro.co.uk.

“So that’s where we’re at right now. I’m assuming that the trilogy fight is going ahead.”

Fury paid tribute to Wilder after the fight, praising the previously undefeated American for his power.

“What a fighter, what a fighter you are. Anybody you land on…,” Fury said. “Let me tell you something, in that right round, dynamite. God bless you and your family.”

Wilder was dropped with a right hand in the third-round that cause blood to pour from his left ear. He never seemed to recover. A left hook to the body sent him to the canvas for the second time in the fifth-round before Wilder’s corner threw in the towel at 1:39 of the seventh frame.

Despite the dominant performance, Fury said he was prepared to back up and fight Wilder for a third time.

“Deontay will need some time to recover from this fight,” he said.

“I’m sure he’ll take the rematch because he’s a dynamite puncher. Pretty sure we’ll do it again.

“Whoever’s next will get the same treatment.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.