Tyson Fury issues ominous warning to the heavyweight division

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

After brutally stopping Deontay Wilder in seven rounds, newly crowned WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has issued an ominous warning to the rest of the division.

“I know I can do better,” he said after outpunching the most feared puncher on the planet at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The 6-foot-9 Fury, who weighed 273-pounds for the contest, made his size count as he sought to employ a more aggressive gameplan under the guidance of new coach Javan ‘SugarHill’ Steward.

See Also

“I’m my own worst critic,” Fury said, sporting a suit with images of himself emblazoned all over it at the post-fight press conference.

“I’ve only just started with this style. It takes years to perfect, but I’m a quick learner, don’t forget.

“Wilder said I can’t punch. He said I have two pillow fists, so not bad for an old fat guy, who can’t punch!

“I’m supposed to be an old feather duster who couldn’t crack eggs.

“My record now is 30 wins with 29 KOs. Not bad considering I’ve never looked for knockout.”

Before the fight Fury flagged his intention to go after Wilder, even predicting a second-round knockout. Although he failed to achieve that, he made his intentions known early on, dropping Wilder in rounds three and five before pummelling him into submission in the seventh.

“I have only just started with this style. We will be putting people to sleep right, left and centre,” continued Fury, 31.

“I need to enjoy this. Deontay will need time to recover. I am sure he will take a rematch as he is a dynamite puncher and with that you are always in the fight.

“Whoever is next will get the same treatment, that is for sure.

“This was written in the stars a million miles away – before I was born I was destined to do what I do.

“Everything I did in the ring tonight we had worked on in the gym.

“I felt like a beast in there. This is my weight for sure.”

Fury couldn’t resist having a subtle dig at British rival and unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua by wearing a green and white mouthguard into the ring with the word “Nigeria” written across the front. Both of Joshua’s parents have Nigerian heritage.

“I’ve got another old fella across the pond who might want a little tickle,” Fury said of Joshua. “Then that is it then. It’s completed. Done.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.