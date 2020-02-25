Dillian Whyte demands Tyson Fury faces him next

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) has warned newly crowned WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) not to avoid his mandatory obligation.

Fury wrested the green belt from longtime champion Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) with a stunning seventh-round knockout in Las Vegas on Saturday night, dominating the fight and sending the American to the canvas twice during the contest.

The 31-year-old Brixton Body Snatcher has been ranked at number one by the WBC for almost two years and was recently guaranteed a shot at the title by February 2021.

But Whyte insists his opportunity should come now, ahead of a potential four-belt unification bout with WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21).

“Listen, he should be fighting me next, regardless of whatever he thinks, whatever AJ thinks,” said Whyte to Sky Sports.

“I deserve it. I’ve worked hard for my title shot and I keep fighting and I keep risking my position. I’ve been No.1 contender for ages now. They should fight no-one else, apart from me. I’ve done everything that is required of me, so now it’s my turn.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they haven’t already started talking about the [Anthony Joshua] fight. Fury won’t face me, unless he gets put in a position, where he has to face me.

“Listen, we’ve already tried to make the fight with Fury already for the ‘Diamond’ belt at the time Deontay Wilder was champion. The WBC ‘Diamond’ belt is a higher ranked belt than the WBC regular world title. Fury asked for that, the WBC gave me and him the belt, and then he turned the fight down.

“Everybody is going to be: ‘He just beat Wilder.’ That don’t mean shit. This is boxing and styles make fights. Tyson Fury knows I’ve got what it takes to beat him.”

Whyte believes he has the inside running on how to defeat Fury after sparring with him in the past.

“Fury moves his head well, but he’s got a big body,” said Whyte. “Keep targeting his body and back him up. You have to lay leather on him and hit him hard to the body. That’s where you wear him down. If you hit him to the body hard enough and consistent enough you break him down.

“All the top heavyweights know that I’m going to give them hard work, because I always come to leave it on the line. You know me, if I’m down on points, I will start swinging it out.”

