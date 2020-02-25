Otto Wallin demands rematch with Tyson Fury

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin 20-1 (13) has called on newly minted WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) to face him in a rematch.

The 29-year-old Swedish southpaw gave Fury one of the toughest fights on his career last September, opening cuts above Fury’s right eye that required 47 stitches.

“If anybody still doubted me, now they know,” said Wallin of the competitive 12-round decision loss in Las Vegas. “My fight with Fury was of course a much better fight [than Wilder’s] and I showed that I belong as a top contender.”

See Also

“Neither Wladimir Klitschko or Deontay Wilder, two of the greatest heavyweights of our time, could do to Tyson Fury what Otto Wallin did,” said Wallin’s promoter Dmitriy Salita. “Otto at 29 years is only going to get better in every facet of the game. He is on his way to becoming a dominant force in the heavyweight division.”

Wallin praised Fury for his dominant win over Deontay Wilder on Saturday night when the ‘Gypsy King’ dropped the reigning champion twice before his corner threw in the towel during the seventh round.

“I think Fury came in with a good game plan and showed he’s the number one heavyweight in the world,” said Wallin. “The trainer change he made worked out for him and the more aggressive style made Wilder look bad.

“Fury seemed to be on another level. Everything worked in his favour. I honestly think that my fight with Fury helped him get ready for this fight. He fought Wilder in a similar way to how he fought me in the second half of our fight.

“At the same time Wilder deserves respect for not wanting to quit. He kept fighting and showed a lot of heart, even though I think his corner should’ve stopped the fight earlier.”

Team Wallin say they will continue to train hard and look for opportunities to move back into line for another shot at Fury.

“Otto didn’t get lucky in that fight,” continued Salita. “He has the right style to always give Tyson Fury big problems. We’re going to keep him busy and winning while we wait for Fury to decide to settle this unfinished business with a rematch.”

“I want a rematch and this time I will finish what I started,” added Wallin.

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.