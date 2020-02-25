Roman Gonzalez ready to be crowned champion once again

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former four-division world champion Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez 48-2 (40) is excited at the prospect of becoming champion against when he takes on WBA 115-pound boss Kal Yafai 26-0 (15) at The Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas on Saturday night as the chief support bout to Mikey Garcia versus Jessie Vargas.

“It is a true blessing, I feel God has heard my prayers,” Gonzalez said to The Ring through his manager Carlos Blandon. “I feel very grateful to Mr. Honda of Teiken, Mr. (Eddie) Hearn of Matchroom, the WBA, as well as the champion, Yafai.

“I feel it will be a very exciting fight because we are preparing very well. He is a great boxer and puncher, so we have to be very careful and clever. He does a lot very well. He is strong, pushes forward and can use the ring when necessary. I feel each match is different and I will find what to exploit February 29.”

The 32-year-old little master from Nicaragua lost his WBC belt to tough Thai Srisaket Sor Rungvisai 47-5-1 (41) on points in March 2017 and was stopped in four rounds in the immediate rematch six months later.

Since then he has strung together two wins, both by knockout, despite battling injury.

“I thank God for everything that happened with my knee injury because, with time, you’ll see God’s message,” Gonzalez said.

“The recovery period was a great time to rest my mind as well as my body. I did not have to rediscover my love for boxing because I never lost it.

“It is a dream come true to fight for a world title again and even more so because it is against a great champion.”

Yafai, 30, of England will be making the sixth defence of the belt he won against Luis Concepcion three years ago.

