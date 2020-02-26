18-year old amateur standout Angel Chavez turns professional

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Highly decorated amateur, 18-year old super middleweight Angel Chavez of Salinas, California, will turn pro after winning numerous national titles. Chavez, who had well over 100 amateur fights, will have his professional career guided by established manager Bob Santos.

“I felt it was the best move for my career to turn professional since everyone says I have more of a pro-style,” said Chavez. “I know I’m young, but Bob Santos has an incredible track record working with great fighters. He guided Robert Guerrero to multiple world titles, and there are many more world champions that he’s helped get to the top. I feel I have a great team in place, and I know I’ll have plenty of opportunities to showcase my talent with Santos in my corner.”

Chavez, who stands 6’3, is a big Mexican-American super middleweight, who will be trained by former #1 contender, Jose Celaya.

“Chavez has great size and athleticism for the super-middleweight division,” said Bob Santos, who also works with WBA Super Welterweight champion Erislandy Lara and WBA champion Mario Barrios. “This kid has tremendous power in both hands and we’re excited to see what the future holds for such an exciting young fighter. I really think Chavez can be something special.”

Chavez will make his professional debut on a PBC card TBA.

