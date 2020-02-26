BCB Announce Two New Shows!

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Pride of England

Kane Baker will once again challenge Myron Mills for the English Lightweight Title when the pair lock horns in Birmingham on 10th April.

The duo met in November with Mills just about getting the nod by majority decision.

It was as close as the decision suggests and, after a Fight of the Year contender first time around, the pair are set to do it all again at the Second City Suite, Birmingham, on Good Friday (10th April).

There’s a stacked undercard to give fight fans not just a good Friday but a great Friday.

Newark’s Regis Sugden and Walsall’s Levi Ferguson meet in a Midlands Area Welterweight Eliminator whilst undefeated Birmingham pair super welterweight Mussab Abubaker and super bantamweight Matthew ‘Swiggy’ Craddock also feature.

Midlands Flyweight Champion, Ijaz ‘Jazzy’ Ahmed, features and Brummie featherweight Ben Edwards debuts.

Completing the card, and ready to feature on the poster early next week is Brandon Jones. The Birmingham light heavyweight, trained by Brummie Boxing Royalty Wayne Elcock, is, like Edwards, set to make his debut.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale now. It will be £40 for entry on the door. For more information, contact the boxers, or call the BCB Box Office on 07493 582 261.

Keeping Up With The Jones’

Brierley Hill’s Connor Lee Jones and Chasetown’s Luke Jones will battle it out for the vacant Midlands Area Super Featherweight Title at Dudley Town Hall on Saturday, 18th April.

The duo will go toe-to-toe for the strap last held by Josh Bailliee who announced his retirement from boxing recently.

Luke – 6-3-1 – will be hoping to avenge his Area Title loss at Featherweight in December 2019. The 26 year-old lost by a point against James Beech Jr in a fight of the year contest.

This will be Connor-Lee’s first foray into Championship rounds as he looks to extend his unbeaten record to 6-0.

The undercard features a host of top drawer professional including a trio at the top of their game in Jason Welborn, Tyler Denny and Danny Ball.

Coseley’s Ryan Corrigan makes his ring return whilst Dudley’s Ethan Collins debuts alongside fellow Dudley pugilist, Ruben Campbell.

Tickets will be on sale next week from the boxers and the BCB Box Office 07493 582 261.

