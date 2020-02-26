Dillian Whyte labels Deontay Wilder “stupid” for considering sacking Mark Breland

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte thinks it would be “stupid” for former Deontay Wilder to get rid of co-trainer Mark Breland following the loss of his WBC heavyweight title to Tyson Fury in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Wilder, 34, was comprehensively outclassed by Fury, going down in the third and fifth rounds before Breland threw in the towel in the seventh.

“This just shows how stupid Deontay Wilder is. Mark Breland is the only real fighter in his corner,” Whyte told iFL TV.

“He was the only one who had sense, the other guys allowed him to get killed and destroyed. Breland made the smart call.

“He knows what’s like, he’s been in hard fights before, he’s the only one that’s got sense.

“Wilder is a real ignorant guy, if he gets rid of Breland then he’s more stupid than he looks.”

Whyte added he wasn’t surprised by the way Wilder lost.

“I wasn’t surprised because Deontay Wilder is terrible,” Whyte continued.

“Every time he gets hit, he’s in trouble. Tyson is a million times the boxer Wilder is.

“All Wilder has is the right hand, which he doesn’t mask or disguise.”

Wilder blamed the loss on the extravagant 40-pound costume he wore to the ring for taking the life out of his legs.

“Jesus Christ,” Whyte said. “This guy is stressing me out. For a costume like that you need to have like four or five fittings. It’s the norm.

“He must’ve known it was too heavy. The guy us a giant, he’s 6ft 7in, how can a 40lb costume take your legs away? It’s a 100-metre walk.

“Wilder talks shit. You see all the Disney actors and stage actors who wear costumes and they’re running around all day, they don’t complain.

“He lost to the better man, he got beat up, he got dominated, he got a spanking. Tyson slapped Wilder about like he was his bitch.”

