Domestic boxing returns to BoxNation in March plus a Heavyweight triple-header from New York

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Three live events added to BoxNation schedule for March, starting with a PBC card featuring Adam Kownacki’s World Title eliminator next week

VIP Promotions bill from Steve Wood live on March 14th

Third month of exciting new strategic partnership with Premier Sports

Undefeated Heavyweight Adam Kownacki fights in an eliminator for Anthony Joshua’s IBF World Title on the first of three live shows on BoxNation in March 2020 – the third month of an exciting strategic partnership with Premier Sports.

Kownacki has stopped 15 of his 20 foes, holding wins over Charles Martin, Chris Arreola and Artur Szpilka in recent years. The Poland-born, Brooklyn-made puncher could be in line for a World Title shot in the next 18 months if he beats Robert Helenius on March 7th.

After Tyson Fury’s momentus victory this weekend, Heavyweight boxing fans will want to tune in to the Barclays Center undercard to see powerful prospects Efe Ajagba (12-0, 10 KOs) and Frank Sanchez (14-0, 11 KOs) in action.

See Also

British boxing returns to the channel one week later with a VIP Boxing Promotions

Event promoted by Steve Wood. Jay Farrell and Damian Chambers collide for the vacant Central Area Cruiserweight Title at the Olympia in Liverpool.

On March 28th we head to Magdeburg in Germany for Dominic Boesel’s first defence of the interim WBA World Light-Heavyweight Title against heavy-handed Zac Dunn.

List of confirmed events on BoxNation:

Adam Kownacki v Robert Helenius: Sunday 8th March at 1am (Saturday night show)

Jay Farrell v Damian Chambers: Saturday 14th March at 8pm

Dominic Boesel v Zac Dunn: Saturday 28th March at 7pm (time TBC)

Coming shortly in 2020, BoxNation will be available free of charge to current Premier Sports customers on Sky and the Premier Player. Customers subscribed to BoxNation via Sky will automatically get free access to Premier Sports 1, 2 and LaLigaTV.

Since the start of the Premier Sports partnership BoxNation have televised five World Title fights, with the likes of Gary Russell Jr, Danny Garcia, Caleb Plant, Claressa Shields, Ryan Garcia and Guillermo Rigondeaux boxing on the channel.

New customers looking to sign up to BoxNation can do so via https://www.boxnation.com/subscribe/ and to Premier Sports via https://www.premiersports.com/subscribenow.html.

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.