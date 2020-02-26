Erik Morales Confirmed for Sixth Annual Box Fan Expo

I am the owner of Ringnews24 and the KO Boxing Forum. I love watching and talking boxing with fans, and members can find me on Ringnews24’s KO Boxing Forum. I enjoy interviewing boxers and watching old, new and classic fights.

Four-division world champion Erik Morales has confirmed that he will appear at the sixth annual Box Fan Expo on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Morales will hold a Meet & Greet with his fans at his booth during the fan event held over

the Cinco De Mayo weekend.

The Box Fan Expo is an annual fan event that coincides with some of the sports’ legendary, classic fights in Las Vegas, including Mayweather vs. Maidana II, Mayweather vs. Berto, Canelo vs. Chavez Jr., Canelo vs. GGG II, and Canelo vs. Jacobs. Centered in boxing’s longtime home – Las Vegas – this year’s Expo is a must-do for fight fans coming in for this legendary weekend, with dozens of professional fighters, promoters, and companies involved in the boxing industry. The Expo is the largest and only Boxing Fan Expo held in the United States. http://boxfanexpo.com – @BoxFanExpo

Morales will make his third appearance at this years’ Expo and will be signing gloves, photos, personal items and memorabilia. Morales will also have merchandise to sell for fans to enjoy. Boxing Fans will also have an opportunity to take pictures with this boxing legend also known as “El Terrible”.

Morales joins Michael Spinks and Jessie Vargas as an early commitment to this year’s Box Fan Expo, with more Boxing stars to be announced.

About Erik Morales

Erik Morales Nicknamed “El Terrible,” is a retired Mexican boxing legend and was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of fame in Canastota on June 10th, 2018). Morales compiled a 52-9 record in 61 fights, including 41 straight wins to start his career, and won world titles in four different weight classes (junior featherweight, featherweight, junior lightweight, junior welterweight). He also ended Manny Pacquiao’s six-year unbeaten streak in 2005 with a unanimous decision win. Morales notable fights came against Marco Antonio Barrera (nicknamed “The Baby Face Assassin”). The Morales versus Barrera trilogy is one of Boxing’s most famous fight trilogies of all time, involving two of Mexico’s most revered boxers. Their memorable fights were also named Ring Magazine’s fight of the year on February 19, 2000 and once again on November 27, 2004.

About Box Fan Expo

Box Fan Expo is the ultimate boxing fan experience event, which allows fans to meet the stars of boxing that represent the past, present and future of the sport. With hosted autograph signings, meet-and-greets with current and former boxing world champions, limited edition merchandise for sale, giveaways and more, this is the ultimate event for fans of the sport.

Past boxing stars that have participated include: Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, Roberto Duran, Sugar Ray Leonard, Julio Cesar Chavez, Juan Manuel Marquez, Tommy Hearns, Roy Jones Jr, Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales, Andre Ward, Mikey Garcia, Marcos Maidana, Devin Haney, David Benavidez, Errol Spence Jr, Sergio Martinez, Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia, Tim Bradley, Deontay Wilder, Amir Khan, Shawn Porter, Fernando Vargas, Abner Mares, James Toney, Jessie Vargas, Vinny Paz, Mia St.John, Leo Santa Cruz, Badou Jack, Terry Norris, Riddick Bowe, Earnie Shavers, Michael & Leon Spinks, Danny Jacobs, Claressa Shields, Teofimo Lopez, Brandon Rios, Jorge Linares, and many more.

Exhibitors include boxing promoters, gear, apparel, equipment, energy drinks, supplement products, broadcasting media, sanctioning bodies, and other companies who showcase their brand to fans and the boxing industry as a whole.

Throughout the next few months leading up to the Event, there will be weekly updates on the many stars that will commit their appearance at the Boxing Expo.

