Gardens Casino Fight Night Big Opening Night Set for March 14

Englebrecht Promotions & Events returns with The Gardens Casino Fight Night on Saturday, March 14, 2020! This is the Opening Night of the second season of Gardens Casino Fight Night shows and it is guaranteed to be a memorable one.

Featuring six bouts and switching off between Boxing and MMA, this event promises to showcase the best fighters SoCal has to offer. All the action takes place in The Event Center at The Gardens Casino in Hawaiian Gardens, CA.

You can score tickets at www.socafights.com with reserved seats going for $60, front row seats for $90, and “Jack Nicholson” VIP Mat Seats going only for $125 hey any closer and you’d be IN the ring. Don’t miss out and get your tickets now for this amazing event!

The headlining bout for this show will give us Los Angeles’s Adan Ochoa 11-1 (4KO’s) battling the rough and tumble Eric Manriquez 7-10-1 (3KO’s) from Houston. Scheduled for six rounds, this Featherweight boxing match has all the makings of a Pier 6 brawl! Ochoa is a fighter on the rise and Manriquez would love nothing more than to knock him off his perch!

Co-headlining will be Roman Puga 1-0 (1KO) from La Puente against veteran Mario Aguirre 3-14 (2KOs) from Tijuana. Puga wants to be 2-0 with 2 KOs, the only problem a savvy Aguirre stands in his way. That means this 4 round, Super Lightweight boxing extravaganza will give fans blistering action from the opening bell.

Moving the action over to MMA we’ve got Dewauan Rodriguez 5-0 from Oxnard taking on Jeffrey Craig 3-0 from Torrance. This Middleweight bout is scheduled for three rounds with two undefeated fighters AND the California State Title on the line! Matchups don’t come any better than this Rodriguez and Craig should electrify The Gardens Casino crowd!

The ultra-gritty Daniel Constantino 5-3-2 (1KO) from Compton is a non-stop punching machine. Knowing this he’s been matched very tough against San Bernardino’s Anthony Ramirez 2-2 (2KO’s). Constantino wants to apply the pressure and Rodriguez wants to unleash the dynamite in his fists. This four round Bantamweight scrap has two boxers that are made to order for one another. That means it’s the perfect bout for the Gardens Casino Fight Night!

Jose Casillas 3-0 (2KO’s) from Maywood is a legitimate prospect who will be taking on an equally solid prospect against Hanford’s own Jose Negrete 2-0 (2KO’s)! We’ve got two undefeated fighters, both have knockout power, and both are looking to impress the fans at The Gardens Casino. Do not miss this bout!

Our opening bout starting with MMA, will be Erik Perez from Torrance making his in-ring MMA debut against Celso Gonzalez a veteran of two fights from Oxnard. Perez will be looking to get his first victory but won’t come easy as Gonzalez stands ready to bring the fight to The Gardens Casino.

Tickets are available at www.socafights.com with seats going for $60 & $90. You can also call 949-760-3131 or email fightpromotions@gmail.com with any questions. This show WILL sell out so do not wait to order your seats! We look forward to seeing you at the first Gardens Casino Fight Night of the 2020 season on March 14th!

