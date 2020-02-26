Guests Announced For Zute’s Boxing Radio Show

Born & raised in The Bronx, New York. My first boxing memory is when Leon Spinks upset The Greatest, in 1978, & I have been a fan ever since. I pride myself on discussing boxing straight up with no twists.

Charles Foster is scheduled to appear. Charles is an undefeated light heavyweight who is climbing up the rankings. He is ranked 4 in the WBA and has a very important fight coming up on March 14th. Charles will talk about that fight, and his goals for 2020. Ron Christian returns as tonight’s co-host. We will break down the fight weekend. Where does Deontay Wilder go from here? Was he justified with firing Mark Breland? How about Tyson Fury? He is no doubt the top dog at heavyweight, but what is next for him? Will the success of this fight lead to more playing in the sandbox with Top Rank Boxing and The PBC?

The ‘This date in boxing history’ segment will feature some of the greatest fighters of all time, and one of the most underrated fighters in boxing history. We will also look at the upcoming boxing weekend. Where Mikey Garcia faces off against Jessie Vargas, and Julio Cesar Martinez squares off again Jay Harris. Both fights have potential to be great action fights. Find out what Zute and Ron think. Anthony “Zute” George is your host. Boxing news.

https://www.blogtalkradio.com/zute/2020/02/27/zutes-boxing-talk

