Ruben Villa Closing in on Title Shot as he now ranked number-two by The WBO

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The accolades continue to come in for undefeated featherweight Ruben Villa (18-0, 5 KOs) as he is now ranked #2 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

Last week it was announced that Villa is now ranked #9 by Ring Magazine

The new position has the Salinas, California native inching ever closer to a world title opportunity against amateur rival Shakur Stevenson. Villa and Stevenson split four bouts in their amateur career.

See Also

“Now to be ranked #2 by the WBO shows that the hard work is paying off. I am looking to face any champion. I am just being patient, and when my time comes, I will be ready for that opportunity,” said Villa.

Villa is co-promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing.

For regular updates on our fighters, events, and promotions, please like the Banner Promotions Facebook Page, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @BannerBoxing.

Read more articles about: Ruben Villa

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.