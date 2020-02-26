TwitterFacebook

Ruben Villa Closing in on Title Shot as he now ranked number-two by The WBO

26 February 2020
Ruben Villa
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The accolades continue to come in for undefeated featherweight Ruben Villa (18-0, 5 KOs) as he is now ranked #2 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

Last week it was announced that Villa is now ranked #9 by Ring Magazine

The new position has the Salinas, California native inching ever closer to a world title opportunity against amateur rival Shakur Stevenson. Villa and Stevenson split four bouts in their amateur career.

“Now to be ranked #2 by the WBO shows that the hard work is paying off. I am looking to face any champion. I am just being patient, and when my time comes, I will be ready for that opportunity,” said Villa.

Villa is co-promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing.

