Samuel Vargas Squares off against Vergil Ortiz Jr

On Saturday, March 28 at the “Fabulous” Forum in Inglewood, undefeated Golden Boy Promotions prospect Vergil Ortiz Jr (15-0) takes on Lee Baxter Promotions’ seasoned veteran Samuel Vargas (31-5-2).

During the press conference, Vergil Ortiz Jr was awarded the 2019 Prospect of the Year by Ring Magazine. The rising welterweight has been a force to be reckoned with. Holding an undefeated record of 15 wins – all via KO, there’s no shortage of potential that the 21- year old has. Ortiz Jr. continues his plans to remain undefeated going into 2020.

Ortiz stated “As far as the fight, you know, I train for every fight as if I’m fighting for a world title. From my first professional fight to this fight, we don’t take anyone lightly.”

Seasoned veteran Samuel Vargas (31-5-2) will be the first true elite test of his career. Hailing from Bogota, Colombia and fighting out of Toronto, Canada, Vargas has fought the cream of the crop from the welterweight division. Vargas’ opponents include Amir “King” Khan, Luis Collazo, Danny “Swift” Garcia and Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr.

Vargas announced “I’ve accumulated great experience over the years; I know what it feels like to be up here. This is my time. I’m confident, training camp is going well and it’s gonna be a hell of a fight. This is a big opportunity, and it’s time to show them March 28.”

Ortiz concluded “I don’t think I’m the most talented fighter, but I do believe I put in the most work, I work the hardest out of every single fighter that’s training right now. That’s just the way you have to do it, Mamba mentality. There’s not much to say, come March 28. it’s gonna be a very exiting fight.”

The event will take place Saturday, March 28 at the “Fabulous” Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster and the card will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

