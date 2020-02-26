Tommy Frank to fight for world title

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

In just his 14th fight, Tommy Frank will get the opportunity of a lifetime when he challenges for the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) World Flyweight Title on March 27th in his home city of Sheffield.

Promoter Dennis Hobson has produced a masterstroke by persuading Mexican champion Maximino Flores to make the first defence of his belt against ‘Super’ Tommy at the Ponds Forge Arena, and the huge Sheffield United fan couldn’t be happier.

Frank, 13-0 (3), picked up the IBO Inter-Continental Flyweight crown in November with a dominant win over another Mexican fighter, Martin Tecuaetla. That title was another addition to his burgeoning collection, alongside the Commonwealth and World Boxing Council (WBC) International Silver Super Flyweight belts.

The 26-year-old knows that he faces a real battle to achieve his dream of ‘world champion’ status against Flores, though. The South American, 28, is vastly more experienced, with just four defeats from 33 bouts and, having just won the belt in August last year with an ‘away’ win in the Philippines, will be confident of upsetting the home support.

“I’m absolutely over the moon,” said Frank. “It’s something I’ve dreamed of, fighting for a world title, since I first started boxing at 12. When you pick up titles like the Central Area, Commonwealth and WBC ranking titles, it’s brilliant – but to be fighting for a belt that says ‘world champion’ on the front, it’s unreal.

“As always I can’t thank my training and management team of Dennis [Hobson], Steve [Crump] and Glyn [Rhodes] enough for pulling this together. Obviously, at the moment I’ve got my head down and am fully focused on Flores. Hopefully though this is just the start of something massive, and it’ll open the floodgates to even bigger things.”

Dennis Hobson Promotions presents an evening of boxing on March 27 at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena. Headlining will be Sheffield’s Tommy Frank challenging Mexico’s Maximino Flores for his International Boxing Organisation (IBO) World Flyweight Title.

For ticket information, call 0114 243 4443.

