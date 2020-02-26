Undefeated lightweight prospect Jamaine “The Technician” Ortiz Set for Friday’s homecoming fight

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Undefeated World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth World lightweight champion Jamaine “The Technician” Ortiz (12-0, 6 KOs) plans to make a major statement this Friday when he fights at home in Worcester, Massachusetts, for the first time as a professional boxer.

Ortiz will headline a CES Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS® event, promoted by Classic Entertainment and Sports (CES), at the historic Worcester Palladium.

In the 8-round main event, Ortiz faces Mexican knockout specialist “Loco” Luis Ronaldo Castillo (22-5, 17 KOs), a former WBC FECOMBOX lightweight champion, in a non-title fight.

“I’m ready,” Ortiz said after a recent open workout. “It’s good getting so much support. I have a lot of people coming to the fights. To me, I only have one job – win! And I’d like to win in spectacular fashion. I want to show everybody at the Palladium and those watching on UFC FIGHT PASS that it’s all real, no hype behind my name. Everybody watching Friday night will know what I bring into the ring.”

Ortiz, 23, is a lightning-quick, gifted lightweight with tremendous upside. A decorated amateur, Ortiz is a rising star in what many believe will be a breakout year for him.

“Jamaine certainly hasn’t reached his full potential,” Ortiz’ head trainer Rocky Gonzalez commented. “He’s still young and all he really needs is more experience. He’s a good listener with great hand speed, and he switches (stances) easily. And he really believes in himself and it’s hard to beat somebody like that. I can’t teach heart, but he has that as well. I don’t know how far he can go, not yet, but he’s talented and nowhere close to being a finished product.”

The Feb. 28th show showcasing Ortiz worldwide will be streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com.

Tickets are on sale and available to purchase at CESBoxing.com and the Palladium box office. Doors open at 6 p.m. ET, first bout at 7 p.m./ ET.

