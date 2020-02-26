TwitterFacebook

Undefeated lightweight prospect Jamaine “The Technician” Ortiz Set for Friday’s homecoming fight

26 February 2020
Jamaine Ortiz
Photo Credit: Will Paul
Undefeated World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth World lightweight champion Jamaine “The Technician” Ortiz (12-0, 6 KOs) plans to make a major statement this Friday when he fights at home in Worcester, Massachusetts, for the first time as a professional boxer.

Ortiz will headline a CES Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS® event, promoted by Classic Entertainment and Sports (CES), at the historic Worcester Palladium.

In the 8-round main event, Ortiz faces Mexican knockout specialist “Loco” Luis Ronaldo Castillo (22-5, 17 KOs), a former WBC FECOMBOX lightweight champion, in a non-title fight.

“I’m ready,” Ortiz said after a recent open workout. “It’s good getting so much support. I have a lot of people coming to the fights. To me, I only have one job – win! And I’d like to win in spectacular fashion. I want to show everybody at the Palladium and those watching on UFC FIGHT PASS that it’s all real, no hype behind my name. Everybody watching Friday night will know what I bring into the ring.”

Ortiz, 23, is a lightning-quick, gifted lightweight with tremendous upside. A decorated amateur, Ortiz is a rising star in what many believe will be a breakout year for him.

“Jamaine certainly hasn’t reached his full potential,” Ortiz’ head trainer Rocky Gonzalez commented. “He’s still young and all he really needs is more experience. He’s a good listener with great hand speed, and he switches (stances) easily. And he really believes in himself and it’s hard to beat somebody like that. I can’t teach heart, but he has that as well. I don’t know how far he can go, not yet, but he’s talented and nowhere close to being a finished product.”

The Feb. 28th show showcasing Ortiz worldwide will be streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com.

Tickets are on sale and available to purchase at CESBoxing.com and the Palladium box office. Doors open at 6 p.m. ET, first bout at 7 p.m./ ET.

