Barkim Logan makes pro debut at The Paramount

Star Boxing’s “Rockin’ Fights” 38 is set to feature Long Island knockout artist, CLETUS “THE HEBREW HAMMER” SELDIN (Shirley, Long Island 24-1 20KO’s) who defends his NABA title against Colombian slugger, HUMBERTO MARTINEZ (33-9-2 25KO’s). In the co-main event, world rated heavyweight CARLOS TAKAM (37-5-1 28KO’s) takes on tough Brazilian FABIO MALDONADO (26-3 25KO’s).

The boxing world is exciting about heavyweights again as last Saturday night’s impressive Tyson Fury stoppage over Deontay Wilder showed. As such Star Boxing announced that its co-main event is not the only heavyweight action going down at “Rockin’ Fights”. Queens native, BARKIM “BARBELIEVES” LOGAN is focused and ready to make his pro debut at The Paramount on February 28, in a 4-round heavyweight showdown with JACKSON De SOUZA (Boston Massachusetts, 0-1).

Logan, a successful amateur, began boxing at the age of twelve, idolizing the best of the best, such as Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson and Marvin Hagler. Fast forward to today, Logan is ready to make a statement in his pro debut. “I’m looking forward to putting on a great showing of my skills and hard work,” said Logan. In this moment anything less than a win is a total death sentence to my emotions and expectations.”

Beyond his own expectations, Logan knows he has a strong support system backing him come fight night, “my team, family, friends and union brothers best believe I will leave it all in the ring to make sure we are all victorious come February 28.”

By day, Logan is a union electrician for IBEW Local #3 and credits the Union for instilling in him a standard of hard work and education that allowed for a better life for his family. Perhaps most importantly, ahead of his pro debut, being #UnionMade has created an unrivaled support system for Logan, “they support me, believe in me and that’s more important than anything I could have ever asked for.”

This is certainly not the first time that Star Boxing has featured a union worker on its “Rockin’ Fights” card. Union laborer, highly rated light heavyweight and current NABO Light Heavyweight Champion, JOE “THE BEAST” SMITH JR. (Mastic Beach, Long Island, 25-3 20KO’s) developed at The Paramount in Star Boxing’s “Rockin’ Fights” series, backed by his local 66 Union brothers. Smith most recently dominated Philadelphia’s JESSE HART (26-3 21KO’s)at The Hard Rock in Atlantic City to earn the WBO NABO Light Heavyweight title.

Logan’s heavyweight bout is set to take place on the undercard of an expected sell out of double main event, NABA Champion Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin against Humberto Martinez and top-rated heavyweight Carlos Takam vs slugger, Fabio Maldonado.

