Mikey Garcia ready to prove he belongs at welterweight against Jessie Vargas

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former four-weight world champion Mikey Garcia 39-1 (30) says he chose to face Jessie Vargas 29-2-2 (11) to prove he belongs at welterweight.

The duo will square off at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on live on DAZN this Saturday night.

“We had other options, could have picked other names, but they were not exciting enough and I needed someone that I could compete against and push myself,” the 32-year-old Garcia told Fightnews.

“Jessie has that. A big, strong welterweight and former welterweight champion and for me to answer all those questions on whether I could stay at welterweight, I feel like this is the perfect fight to show all that.

“Originally, I did think about fighting at 140, I did ask for a few names at 140, but they were not available, so the second-best options were to look for someone at 147. I also said no to some of the other names, because they just weren’t’ credible enough for me and Jessie fits the bill, so we landed on this fight.”

Vargas, 30, has only ever lost to Manny Pacquiao and Timothy Bradley.

“I get the respect, but maybe I don’t get the credit, the credit I deserve after all these years,” Vargas said to Fightnews.

“But after Saturday night, I hope to get the credit that I deserve and everyone will be able to notice and be a part of a great night of boxing and notice how talented I am, how technical I can be, how aggressive I can be, how I can diversify in styles, it’s going to be a great night.”

Garcia insists he knows what he’s in for against Vargas.

“He’s a very tough guy,” Garcia said. “He has beaten everybody else except Manny Pacquiao and Timothy Bradley who he had pretty much out in the last 10-15 seconds of that fight so it could have been a stoppage in his favour.

“He has got the size, he’s a former welterweight champion, so it’s perfect for me to prove myself against him and answer all the doubts that are out there on whether I can be at 147.”

