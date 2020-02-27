Zach Parker Enjoys World Class Sparring Ahead of Murdock Encounter

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Zach Parker has enjoyed more world-class sparring as he steps up preparations ahead of his World Title Final Eliminator with Rohan Murdock.

Parker and Murdock, the No.1 and No.2 ranked Super-Middleweights with the WBO, will clash at Manchester Arena on Saturday March 7, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US, with the winner eyeing a shot a reigning World Champion Billy Joe Saunders.

With the fight less than two weeks away, former WBA Super Middleweight Champion, Giovanni De Carolis, has been flown in to Parker’s camp to help the 25 year-old prepare for his clash with Murdock.

Italian De Carolis looks set to challenge for the European Super Middleweight Title and Parker sees him as ideal preparation for his date with Murdock.

“Giovanni has been there and done it,” Parker told bcb-promotions.com. “He’s fought at the top level and is still competing on that stage now. He’s been a professional for 13 years and has been in with some big names such as Arthur Abraham. I’m grateful to my manager, Neil Marsh, for getting him here and for Errol Johnson and Paul Mann for the training and time they’re putting in to me. I’m feeling fit, sharp and ready to go.

“The Sauerland brothers have delivered this opportunity for me and I’m looking forward to showing everyone what I’m all about on 7th March thanks to Matchrom.”

Parker vs. Murdock is part of a huge night of action in Manchester.

Main event sees Scott Quigg (35-2-2, 26 KOs) take on Jono Carroll (17-1-1, 3 KOs) in an exciting Super-Featherweight matchup, Manchester Heavyweight contender Hughie Fury (23-3, 13 KOs) returns as he looks to fight his way back into title action in 2020, Liverpool Super-Welterweight talent Anthony Fowler (11-1, 8 KOs) continues his hunt for a rematch with Scott Fitzgerald, Sheffield Super-Lightweight starlet Dalton Smith (4-0, 3 KOs) looks to go 5-0, Bolton’s Jack Cullen (17-2, 8 KOs) returns after his FOTY contender with Felix Cash, ‘The Albanian Bear’ Reshat Mati (6-0, 4 KO’s) makes his UK debut in a Welterweight contest, Ricky Hatton-trained Super-Featherweight Ibrahim Nadim (1-0) looks to impress and there’s action for Oldham Lightweight Aqib Fiaz (4-0) and Liverpool Super-Flyweight Blane Hyland (2-0), with more fights to be announced soon.

Tickets priced £40, £60, £100 and £200 (VIP) are available to purchase now via Zach direct or Manchester Arena (www.manchester-arena.com), StubHub (www.stubhub.co.uk) and Matchroom Boxing (www.matchroomboxing.com).

