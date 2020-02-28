10 Round Welterweight Clash Added To This Saturday’s Valley Fight Night

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Freddie Roach-trained International Phenom Aram Amirkhanyan (12-0-1) Faces Former Blue Chip Prospect Keandre Gibson (19-2-1) in 10 Round Feature Attraction.

A bevy of local prospects representing the next generation of prizeifghting headline the undercard.

BURBANK, California – Your calendar is not deceiving you. 2020 is a leap year and several up-and-coming prospects will look to make a huge leap in their boxing careers this Saturday night as “Valley Fight Night” hosts a full night of pugilistic prizefighting at the Burbank Marriott Events Center in Burbank, California.

Internationally renowned Welterweight Aram Amirkhanyan (12-0-1, 3 KOs) will make his United States debut when he takes on Keandre Gibson (19-2-1, 8 KOs) in a featured attraction scheduled for 10 rounds.

The 30-year-old Amirkhanyan has been a mainstay in Russia for the last five years and has now moved to America, where he’s caught the eye of Freddie Roach, owner of the Wild Card Gym in Hollywood and lead trainer to boxing’s only eight-division world champion in Manny Pacquiao. Amirkhanyan’s last three opponents had a record of 42-1, and he will be cornered by his Hall of Fame trainer come Saturday.

Gibson is a slick southpaw with fast hands who was undefeated in his first 17 pro fights. Because of his diverse and strong skill set, the Las Vegas-based fighter was for years the chief sparring partner for opponents who fought Floyd Mayweather. The 29-year-old will look to come up “money” against Amirkhanyan.

“This is the perfect blend of show that I love to produce,” said Steve Bash, founder of Bash Boxing. “It has a great combination of world class fighters on the verge of making the leap to title contention, touted prospects on the cusp of breaking out, and up and coming fighters who are making their pro debuts looking to cement their space in the sport. With a win, a guy like Amirkhanyan or Gibson can immediately become a top-15 ranked fighter by the major sanctioning bodies and be destined for a world title fight soon.”

Also scheduled to take the stage with hopes of further propelling his undefeated career is Vlad Panin (7-0, 4 KOs), who takes on Moises Fuentes (4-1, 1 KO) in a welterweight bout. Both boxers have been Bash Boxing mainstays and each look to propel their prospects in the sport to new heights in what is on paper a 50/50 bout.

In another “50/50” pick em bout, Wild Card-trained middleweight Steven Pichardo (6-1, 1 KO), of Gardena, will take on Rowdy Legend Montgomery (6-2-1, 4 KOs) of Victorville.

Also set to appear in separate attractions are super lightweight Austin Gudino (5-0, 3 KOs), of West Covina and super welterweight Oleksiy Barker (3-0, 3 KOs), of Fullerton.

A trio of prospects will also be making their pro debuts. Super featherweight Mathias Radcliffe, of Woodland Hills, middleweight Eric Priest of Los Angeles, and welterweight Jerry Bradford, of Tarzana, will each embrace the bright lights under the Bash Boxing banner. With eight amateur titles, the 21-year-old Radcliffe looks to prove he has the highest ceiling of the bunch.

Sports reporters and broadcasters Pablo Alsina of Fox 11 TV and Manouk Akopyan of the Los Angeles Times and Boxing Scene will be calling the action from ringside in Burbank.

Valley Fight Night is presented by PR Sports Promotions, Lights Out Promotoins, and Bash Boxing, a staple in the Southern California fight scene for 15 years and geared to establishing the next generation of fighters who are looking to make their marks in the sweet science. Touted phenoms like Ryan Garcia and world champions like Andy Ruiz, Sergey Kovalev, Viktor Postol, Oleksandr Gvozdyk and Roman Karmazin have all fought in previous Bash Boxing showcases throughout the years.

Tickets for Valley Fight Night can be purchased starting at $60 online at BashBoxing.com or at the Burbank Marriott Convention Center box office on Saturday, February 29. VIP Dinner and Bottle Service Tables are also available.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the action begins at 7 p.m. All bouts are subject to change.

The Burbank Marriott Convention Center is located at 2500 North Hollywood Way, Burbank, California, 91505.

