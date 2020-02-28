Agustín Gauto #1 WBO will face Julio Mendoza this Saturday in Argentina

American heavyweight Shawndell Winters 13-2 (12) is confident he has the measure of former WBO champion Joseph Parker 26-2 (20) ahead of their clash at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Dallas on Saturday night.
"This fight is relative to life for me," said Winters to NewsHub. "I've fought…
Former four-weight world champion Mikey Garcia 39-1 (30) says he chose to face Jessie Vargas 29-2-2 (11) to prove he belongs at welterweight.
The duo will square off at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on live on DAZN this Saturday night.
“We had other options, could have picked other…
Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte thinks it would be “stupid” for former Deontay Wilder to get rid of co-trainer Mark Breland following the loss of his WBC heavyweight title to Tyson Fury in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
Wilder, 34, was comprehensively outclassed by Fury, going down in the third and fifth…
Welterweight knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr 15-0 (15) says he will channel the spirit of the late, great Kobe Bryant when he faces Colombian veteran Samuel Vargas 31-5-2 (14) at The Forum in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, March 28.
NBA superstar Bryant passed away last month when the Sikorsky S-76…
Frank Warren says he would be "disappointed" if Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) exercised his option for an immediate rematch with newly crowned WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21).
Wilder, 34, was dismissed in seven one-sided rounds by the 31-year-old Brit in Las Vegas on Saturday night, but the fight contract…
Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte has ridiculed Deontay Wilder’s claim that the weight of his extravagant ring walk outfit weakened his legs and led to his loss to Tyson Fury in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
Wilder lost his WBC heavyweight crown to Fury by seventh-round stoppage after being dropped twice during…
Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin 20-1 (13) has called on newly minted WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) to face him in a rematch.
The 29-year-old Swedish southpaw gave Fury one of the toughest fights on his career last September, opening cuts above Fury’s right eye that required 47 stitches.
“If anybody…
Former two-division world champion Jessie Vargas 29-2-2 (11) says he is coming into the prime of his career ahead of his welterweight clash with Mikey Garcia 39-1 (30) at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas this Saturday night.
The 30-year-old from Las Vegas has shared the square circle with…
Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) has warned newly crowned WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) not to avoid his mandatory obligation.
Fury wrested the green belt from longtime champion Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) with a stunning seventh-round knockout in Las Vegas on Saturday night, dominating the fight and sending the American…
Former four-division world champion Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez 48-2 (40) is excited at the prospect of becoming champion against when he takes on WBA 115-pound boss Kal Yafai 26-0 (15) at The Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas on Saturday night as the chief support bout to Mikey Garcia…
Mikey Garcia 39-1 (30) is confident he can return to the winners’ circle against Jessie Vargas 29-2-2 (11) this weekend following his disastrous welterweight debut almost a year ago.
The 32-year-old Californian was comprehensively outclassed by IBF 147-pound champion Errol Spence Jr 26-0 (21) over 12 rounds in Arlington, Texas last…
Deontay Wilder claims the 45-pound costume he wore into the ring for his fight against Tyson Fury in Las Vegas on Saturday night cost him his WBC heavyweight championship.
Wilder’s legs looked to have gone early on in the contest as he was knocked to the canvas in the third and…
Ben Davison has admitted Tyson Fury did the right thing by ditching him as trainer in favour of Javan ‘SugarHill’ Steward ahead of his rematch against Deontay Wilder.
Fury boxed Wilder to a controversial draw 14 months ago in a fight many pundits and fans felt he deserved to win.
In the…
Deontay Wilder’s team have flagged their intention to invoke the immediate rematch clause in their contract with Tyson Fury.
The 31-year-old Brit delivered a one-sided beating of Wilder, dropping him twice before stopping him in the seventh-round at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.
The fight was a…
After brutally stopping Deontay Wilder in seven rounds, newly crowned WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has issued an ominous warning to the rest of the division.
“I know I can do better,” he said after outpunching the most feared puncher on the planet at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on…